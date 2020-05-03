Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Blood" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

white blood cell

श्वेत रक्त कणिका

(white blood cells are involved in the fight against infection.)

bay for blood

किसी के खून का प्यासा होना/ प्रतिशोध के लिए आतुर होना

(The crowd was baying for the blood of the ***** )

in cold blood

निर्ममता से

(He was killed in cold blood. It seems the killer had no emotion.)

be only flesh and blood

सामान्य मानवीय कमियां/ आवश्यकताएं होना

(Of course I find pretty young women attractive - I'm only flesh and blood.)

running with blood

ऐसा स्थान, जहां लड़ाई हो तथा लोग घायल हों या मारे जाएं

(During the revolution the streets were running with blood.)

smell blood

किसी की विषम परिस्थिति का लाभ उठाना

(When she smells blood, you don't get a second chance.)

spill blood

लोगों को मारना या खून-खराबा करना

(He spills blood for no reason.)

spit blood

गुस्से या आक्रोश से बोलना/गुस्सा उगलना

(I thought he was going to spit blood when he saw what had happened.)

steeped in blood

रक्त रंजित होना

(The castle's history is steeped in blood.)

stir the blood

उत्तेजित होना या खून खौलना

(He told tales to stir the blood.)

blood-red

खून जैसा लाल

(blood-red cherries in the garden.)

sweat blood

कठिन प्रयास करना

(We sweated blood to get the work finished on time.)