Learn English: ये शानदार स्पेलिंग्स सीखकर बोलिए इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

My own flesh and blood

स्वयं के परिवार के सदस्य होना/ परिवारजन

(The kid, after all, was his own flesh and blood. He deserved a second chance.)

bad blood between people

आपसी मनमुटाव होना अथवा नापसंद करना

(There is, it seems, some bad blood between Ram and Mohan.)

Have someone's blood on hands

किसी की मृत्यु के लिए जिम्मेदार होना

(He has my son's blood on his hands. I hope it haunts him for the rest of his days.)

To draw first blood

पहले ही प्रयास में सफलता मिलना

(The Indian bowler drew first blood when he bowled out the Pakistani batsman in the first over.)

A blood and thunder performer

उच्च तथा भावनात्मक प्रदर्शन

(He was a blood and thunder preacher.)

A blood feud

खानदानी दुश्मन होना

(Blood feuds often involve members of each group murdering or fighting with members of the other.)

driven by a blood lust

हिंसक तरीके से बर्ताव करना

(The mobs became driven by a crazed blood-lust to take the city.)

make a payment of blood money

मृतक के परिवार को हर्जाना देना

(Defence lawyers have still not agreed to terms for payment of blood money to the victims' families.)

A blue-blooded person

शाही खानदान का

(blue-blooded aristocrats.)