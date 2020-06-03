Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Blood" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

Full-blooded

प्रतिबद्धता व उत्साह से किया गया कार्य

(Experts are agreed that full-blooded market reform is the only way to save the economy.)

hot-blooded

अधिक गुस्से वाला

(Both of these dancers knew full well why they attracted the attentions of two hot-blooded young men.)

red-blooded

स्वस्थ एवं मजबूत

(Hers is a body which every red-blooded male cannot fail to have noticed.)

lifeblood

सफलता या विकास के लिए अति आवश्यक

(Small businesses are the lifeblood of the economy. Coal and steel were the region's lifeblood.)

a sudden rush of blood (to the head)

अचानक गुस्सा या उत्तेजना होना

(It must have been a sudden rush of blood to the head that made Gary lash out at Ron, because he's usually so calm.)

Smell blood in the water

प्रतिद्वंदी की कमजोरी पकडऩा

(After their opponents' star striker left the match with an injury, the home team smelled blood in the water and brought on their attack with everything they had.)

blood moon

दुनिया के अंत की निशानी

(The wind was howling, the sky was pitch black, and a blood moon loomed heavy over our heads. I knew something bad was coming our way.)

blood sister

सगी बहन न होकर रिश्ते में बहन होना

(Sally and Rita are such good friends, you rarely see one without the other. They're blood sisters.)