Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप "Blood" शब्द से जुड़ी कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग टर्म्स के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

blood on the carpet

किसी वर्ग के साथ गंभीर संघर्ष होना

(There will be blood on the carpet once she becomes head of the company and starts firing all of her enemies.)

blood will have blood

हिंसा का बदला हिंसा से

(I'm not surprised that he got beat up after punching his nemesis-blood will have blood, after all.)

blood will tell

खानदानी असर दिखना

(Of course Mark never has any money, just like his parents. Blood will tell, after all.)

blood, sweat and tears

सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रयास करना

(I poured my blood, sweat, and tears into this company, and I refuse to let you destroy it!)

prince of the blood

खानदानी राजकुमार

(Being a prince of the blood, he knew his actions and behavior would be scrutinized at every stage of his life.)

too rich for someone's blood

अत्यधिक खर्चीला/महंगा पडऩा

(This hotel is too rich for my blood. Europe is getting too rich for our blood.)

too rich for someone's blood

खाने में अत्यधिक फैट होना

(This dessert is too rich for my blood. Most ice cream is too rich for my blood.)

***** hell

गुस्से को अभद्र तरीके से व्यक्त करने के लिए प्रयुक्त शब्द

(Bloody hell! I've lost my wallet.)

A blood feud

खानदानी दुश्मनी होना

(Blood feuds often involve members of each group murdering or fighting with members of the other.)

your blood's worth bottling

किसी व्यक्ति का महत्वपूर्ण अथवा मूल्यवान होना

(You're such a huge asset to the committee-your blood is worth bottling.)