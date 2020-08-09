Learn English: ये Phrasel Verbs सीखकर बोलिए शानदार धाराप्रवाह अंग्रेजी

Learn English: पत्रिका की Learn English सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग Phrasel Verbs के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

To keep something from somebody

किसी को महत्वपूर्ण बात नहीं बताना

(The finance minister kept secrets of worsening economic situation and increasing number of unemployed people from the common masses.)

To mop something up

गिरे हुए लिक्विड को साफ करना

(The maid servant fell down to her knees while mopping up the water on the bathroom floor.)

To phase something in

विभिन्न चरणों में किसी चीज को लागू करना

(After the intense public protests, the central government has finally decided to phase in public distribution reforms in the country.)

To lavish something on somebody

कोई चीज भरपूर मात्रा में देना

(The World Bank has lavished praises on the state government for carrying out the development projects so fast in their state.)

To get something down

नोट करना या रिकॉर्ड करना

(All the offices have been ordered to get the contact numbers and permanent addresses of the employees down for the emergency purposes.)

To drool over somebody

व्यक्ति या वस्तु को प्रशंसा करने या प्राप्त करने की दृष्टि से देखना

(The children had been drooling over the latest sports car in the auto show in Delhi.)