Learn English: इन Phrasal Verbs को सीखकर बोलिए इम्प्रेसिव अंग्रेजी

Learn english : पत्रिका की learn english सीरिज की इस पोस्ट में आप कुछ बेहद ही इंटेरेस्टिंग Phrasal Verbs के बारे में पढ़ेंगे। इनका प्रयोग कर आप अपनी अंग्रेजी को सुधार सकते हैं और सही जगह पर सही प्रयोग कर दूसरों पर अपनी अंग्रेजी की धाक जमा सकते हैं। आइए जानें ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

To dote on somebody

किसी को बहुत अधिक प्यार करना

(My friend is the only child of his parents and so they dote on him very much.)

To buddy up with

किसी से कुछ लाभ प्राप्त करने के लिए मित्रवत हो जाना

(The newly-admitted student proved to be a real bully but when examination reached near, he buddied up with the intelligent students of his class to get good score.)

To awake to something

परिस्थिति के बारे में अहसास होना

(We must awake to one of the very timeless facts of life that for success hard labour and consistent efforts are very essential.)

To stave something off

किसी अप्रिय घटना को कुछ समय के लिए टालना

(The government of India has been making all efforts to stave off a war with Pakistan.)

To stash something away

किसी चीज को छुपाकर रखना

(The politicians have their black money stashed away in a host of bank accounts of the foreign countries.)

To flash back

बीते समय की घटना को अकस्मात याद करना

(With the reading of the miserable story of a poor girl in the newspaper yesterday, my mind flashed back to the days of my poverty and hunger.)

To live with something

जीवन की कठिन परिस्थितियों के साथ जीना स्वीकार कर लेना

(The couple tried much to come out from the abject poverty but when there was no solution, they learnt to live with it.)