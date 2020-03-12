राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा की परीक्षाएं (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Class X examinations) गुरुवार से प्रारंभ हुई।



लाखों ने दी परीक्षा

सैकंडरी की परीक्षा के लिए 11 लाख 35 हजार 747 परीक्षार्थी और व्यावसायिक सैकंडरी परीक्षा के लिए 42 हजार 989 परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत (11 lakh 35 thousand 747 candidates for Secondary Examination and 42 thousand 989 candidates for Professional Secondary Examination) हैं। 11 लाख 75 हजार 538 विद्यार्थी नियमित और 3 हजार 198 परीक्षार्थी स्वयंपाठी (11 lakh 75 thousand 538 regular students and 3 thousand 198 candidates self-studying) हैं। इनमें 6 लाख 52 हजार 236 छात्र और 5 लाख 26 हजार 500 छात्राएं (6 lakh 52 thousand 236 students and 5 lakh 26 thousand 500 girls) हैं।



प्रवेशिका परीक्षा के लिए 6972 परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत

प्रवेशिका परीक्षा के लिए 6972 परीक्षार्थी पंजीकृत (6972 candidates registered for entrance examination) हैं। बोर्ड अध्यक्ष डॉ. डी.पी. जारोली ने बताया कि राज्य में 5685 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए (Board President Dr. D.P. Jaroli said that 5685 exam centers were built in the state) हैं। परीक्षा सुबह 8:30 से 11:45 बजे तक ली गई (The exam was taken from 8:30 am to 11:45 am)।