Adoptive Learning Technology से स्टूडेंट्स को मिलेंगे ज्यादा मार्क्स
Sunil Sharma
Updated: 09 Dec 2019, 04:26:51 PM (IST)
शिक्षा
इन दिनों एडॉप्टिव असेसमेंट सिस्टम का अत्यधिक प्रचलन है, वीडियो में जानिए कि... यह असेसमेंट सिस्टम आखिर है क्या.. और स्टूडेंट्स के लिए कैसे हैल्पफुल है... देखें खास रिपोर्ट
Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें (Hindi News App) Get all latest Education News in Hindi from Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Sports, Technology, Education, Health, Astrology and more News in Hindi