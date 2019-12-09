Adoptive Learning Technology से स्टूडेंट्स को मिलेंगे ज्यादा मार्क्स

Sunil Sharma

Updated: 09 Dec 2019, 04:26:51 PM (IST)

शिक्षा

इन दिनों एडॉप्टिव असेसमेंट सिस्टम का अत्यधिक प्रचलन है, वीडियो में जानिए कि... यह असेसमेंट सिस्टम आखिर है क्या.. और स्टूडेंट्स के लिए कैसे हैल्पफुल है... देखें खास रिपोर्ट

