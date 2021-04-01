Assam Assembly Elections 2021: 'गमोसा' के सार्वजनिक अपमान वाले वीडियो लेकर पीएम ने कही बड़ी बात
नई दिल्ली। असम विधानसभा चुनाव ( Assam Assembly Elections 2021 ) के दूसरे चरण के मतदान के बीच पीएम मोदी कोकराझार पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा - बुधवार को सबने देखा किस तरह असम की पहचान गमोसा का अपमान हुआ। इस अपमान की सजा कांग्रेस और महाझूठ को जरूर मिलेगी।
By: धीरज शर्मा
Published: 01 Apr 2021, 03:10 PM IST
चुनाव 2021
