scriptUP Assembly Elections Result 2022 Pakistan also reacting on BJP victor | UP Assembly Elections Result 2022: यूपी में योगी की जीत से पाकिस्तान में भी बेचैनी! | Patrika News

UP Assembly Elections Result 2022: यूपी में योगी की जीत से पाकिस्तान में भी बेचैनी!

UP Assembly 2022 Election Result Live News: चुनाव परिणामों से साफ हो गया है कि यूपी में फिर योगी आदित्यनाथ की सरकार बनने जा रही है। बीजेपी की इस जीत की चर्चा पूरे देश में है वहीं यूपी में एक बार फिर योगी सरकार बनने पर पड़ोसी देश पाकिस्तान से भी खूब प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही हैं।

लखनऊ

Updated: March 10, 2022 09:35:01 pm

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2022: यूपी में एक बार फिर अगले पाँच सालों के लिए योगी सरकार बनने जा रही है ये साफ हो चुकी है। चुनावों में पार्टी ने भारी बहुमत से जीत हासिल की है। सीएम योगी ने जीत के बाद मीडिया को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि बीजेपी ने जो प्रचंड बहुमत से जीत दर्ज की है उसके पीछे राष्ट्रवाद है और सबका साथ सबका विकास है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी की डबल इंजन की सरकार ने कानून-व्यवस्था को नई मजबूती दी। जहाँ बीजेपी की इस जीत की चर्चा पूरे देश में है वहीं यूपी में एक बार फिर योगी सरकार बनने पर पड़ोसी देश पाकिस्तान से भी खूब प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही हैं।
UP Assembly Elections Result 2022: योगी की जीत से पाकिस्तान में भी बेचैनी, देखिये कैसी-कैसी आ रही प्रतिक्रियाएँ
UP Assembly Elections Result 2022: योगी की जीत से पाकिस्तान में भी बेचैनी, देखिये कैसी-कैसी आ रही प्रतिक्रियाएँ
पाकिस्तान के राजनीतिक विश्लेषक मोशरफ जैदी ने यूपी में योगी आदित्यनाथ की वापसी पर कहा है कि योगी की जीत इस बात की पुष्टि करती है कि भारत की दिशा अब बदलने वाली नहीं है। उन्होंने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से किए गए एक ट्वीट में लिखा, 'यूपी में योगी आदित्यनाथ की जीत इस बात की एक और पुष्टि है कि भारत अब (हिंदुत्व की राजनीति से) अपना रास्ता बदलने वाला नहीं है। आने वाले दिनों में स्थिति और खराब होगी। कई लोग इस बारे में पहले से चेतावनी भी दे रहे थे। पाकिस्तान को 2019 के बाद वाले भारत की तुलना में अधिक दुस्साहसी भारत से निपटने के लिए तैयार रहना चाहिए।'
एक और ट्विटर यूजर वकास अहमद ने लिखा कि, 'एक और समस्या है। अगर अतिवाद बढ़ता है तो ये दक्षिण एशिया के बाकी हिस्सों में फैल जाएगा। हमने हाल ही में देखा है कि कैसे बांग्लादेश में हिंदुओं पर मुकदमा चलाया गया। ये सब जगह फैल जाएगा और अल्पसंख्यकों को बेहद मुश्किल परिस्थिति का सामना करना पड़ेगा।'
'फासीवाद की जिंदगी ज्यादा दिन की नहीं होती।' ये बात लिखी गयी है हम नाम के एक ट्विटर अकाउंट से। शावेज खान नाम के एक ट्विटर यूजर ने लिखा है कि, 'ये बेहद स्पष्ट हो गया है कि कायदे आजम (मोहम्मद अली जिन्ना) एक दूरदर्शी नेता थे। वो ये सब देख सकते थे। अल्लाह का शुक्रिया जो हमारे पास पाकिस्तान है और हमें ऐसे लोगों के शासन में नहीं रहना पड़ रहा है।'
फिडाटो नाम के पाकिस्तान के ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट किया गया कि, 'यूपी चुनाव में बीजेपी की जबरदस्त जीत के बाद मुस्लिम विरोधी योगी आदित्यनाथ ने नरेंद्र मोदी के संभावित उत्तराधिकारी के रूप में अपनी स्थिति मजबूत कर ली है।'
रूबा नाम की एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'भारतीय मुसलमानों के लिए यह सबसे बुरी खबर है। मैं पाकिस्तान और जिन्ना का जितना शुक्रिया अदा करूं, कम है और शुक्रिया मेरे परिवार का भी, जो पलायन कर यहां आ गया।'
newsletter

Vivek Srivastava

Home / Elections

अगली खबर

right-arrow

Manipur Assembly Elections Result 2022 : नई सरकार के सामने होेगी ये चुनौतियां

Manipur Assembly Elections Result 2022 : नई सरकार के सामने होेगी ये चुनौतियां

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
53 की उम्र में भी प्रभास की रील लाइफ मां हैं बेहद खूबसूरत, बिकिनी पहनकर नहाती है पूल में, देखें तस्वीरें
2
युद्ध का असरः सरिया 20,000 रुपए प्रति टन महंगा, स्पॉन्ज आयरन सहित सभी प्रकार के रॉ-मैटेरियल में तेजी
3
रेलवे स्टेशन को हिंदी में क्या कहते हैं ? नहीं पता तो जानिए यहां
4
करोड़ों में से कुछ ही लोगों के पास होता है ऐसा तिल, माने जाते हैं किस्मत के धनी
5
इन 3 नाम की लड़कियों के जहां भी पड़ते हैं शुभ कदम, वहां बरसने लगती है मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा
6
ऊंचे भाग्य वाली होती हैं इन बर्थ डेट वाली लड़कियां, पति की किस्मत में लगा देती हैं चार चांद

शानदार खबरें

करोड़ों में से कुछ ही लोगों के पास होता है ऐसा तिल, माने जाते हैं किस्मत के धनी
करोड़ों में से कुछ ही लोगों के पास होता है ऐसा तिल, माने जाते हैं किस्मत के धनी
Dreams Interpretation: किस्मत खोलने वाले होते हैं ये सात सपने, जानिए इन सपनों को और इनका संकेत
Dreams Interpretation: किस्मत खोलने वाले होते हैं ये सात सपने, जानिए इन सपनों को और इनका संकेत
'राजयोग' के साथ जन्मी होती हैं इन नाम की लड़कियां, ससुराल पक्ष के लिए मानी जाती हैं लकी
'राजयोग' के साथ जन्मी होती हैं इन नाम की लड़कियां, ससुराल पक्ष के लिए मानी जाती हैं लकी
ज्योतिष: इन नाम की लड़कियां जिस घर दुल्हन बनकर जाती हैं वहां बरसने लगती है धन-दौलत
ज्योतिष: इन नाम की लड़कियां जिस घर दुल्हन बनकर जाती हैं वहां बरसने लगती है धन-दौलत
इन बर्थ डेट वाली लड़कियां पिता के लिए मानी जाती हैं भाग्यशाली, जानिए क्या कहती है अंकज्योतिष
इन बर्थ डेट वाली लड़कियां पिता के लिए मानी जाती हैं भाग्यशाली, जानिए क्या कहती है अंकज्योतिष
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

इस दिन से बदल जाएगी 3 राशियों की तकदीर, शनि का कुंभ राशि में गोचर आपको बनाएगा मालामाल53 की उम्र में भी प्रभास की रील लाइफ मां हैं बेहद खूबसूरत, बिकिनी पहनकर नहाती है पूल में, देखें तस्वीरेंज्योतिष शास्त्र: हाथ के अंगूठे से जान सकते हैं स्वभाव और जीवन से जुड़ी ये दिलचस्प बातेंचाणक्य नीति: युवाओं की तरक्की में बाधा डालती हैं ये 5 आदतेंहोली से पहले सूर्य देव मीन राशि में कर जाएंगे प्रवेश, 5 राशि वालों को करियर में मिलेगी सुनहरी सफलताबजट में सौगात : 7.5 लाख कर्मचारियों को मिलेगा पहले से अधिक वेतनज्योतिष शास्त्र: सुबह उठते ही इन उपायों को करने से बन सकता है आपका हर कामपेट्रोल स्कूटर से भी सस्ते इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर की शुरू हुई टेस्ट राइड, स्वैपेबल बैटरी के साथ मिलते हैं कई कनेक्टेड फीचर्स

बड़ी खबरें

आज उत्सव का दिन, फैसले के लिए मतदाताओं का आभार : पीएम मोदीAssembly Elections Result 2022 LIVE Updates: 4 राज्यों में फिर खिला कमल, पंजाब में AAP की सरकारUttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: यूपी की हॉट सीटों का हाल, योगी एक लाख वोटों से जीते गोरखपुर, अखिलेश ने रचा इतिहासUttar Pradesh Assembly Elections Result 2022: गरीबों को राशन, माफियाओं पर बुलडोजर... यूपी में BJP की जीत के ये हैं पांच प्रमुख कारणAssembly Elections 2022: दिल्ली के बाद पंजाब ने देखा 'इंकलाब', अब देश भी देखेगा- अरविन्द केजरीवालGoa Assembly Election Result 2022: किस सीट पर कौन जीता कौन हारा, जानिए किस दल को मिले कितने वोट?Manipur Assembly Elections Result 2022 : किस सीट पर कौन जीता-कौन हारा, जानिए पूरी लिस्टUP Assembly Elections Result 2022: रस्सी टूटी बल भी गया बाहुबलियों को जनता ने नकारा, धनंजय हार
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.