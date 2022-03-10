UP Assembly Elections Result 2022: यूपी में योगी की जीत से पाकिस्तान में भी बेचैनी!

UP Assembly 2022 Election Result Live News: चुनाव परिणामों से साफ हो गया है कि यूपी में फिर योगी आदित्यनाथ की सरकार बनने जा रही है। बीजेपी की इस जीत की चर्चा पूरे देश में है वहीं यूपी में एक बार फिर योगी सरकार बनने पर पड़ोसी देश पाकिस्तान से भी खूब प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही हैं।
लखनऊ
Updated: March 10, 2022 09:35:01 pm
एक और ट्विटर यूजर वकास अहमद ने लिखा कि, 'एक और समस्या है। अगर अतिवाद बढ़ता है तो ये दक्षिण एशिया के बाकी हिस्सों में फैल जाएगा। हमने हाल ही में देखा है कि कैसे बांग्लादेश में हिंदुओं पर मुकदमा चलाया गया। ये सब जगह फैल जाएगा और अल्पसंख्यकों को बेहद मुश्किल परिस्थिति का सामना करना पड़ेगा।'
Yogi Adityanath's victory in UP is another confirmation of what many have been warning about: India's trajectory is not going to change. It is only going to get worse.— Mosharraf Zaidi (@mosharrafzaidi) March 10, 2022
Pakistan must be prepared to deal with an even more audacious and combative India than the post 2019 India.
'फासीवाद की जिंदगी ज्यादा दिन की नहीं होती।' ये बात लिखी गयी है हम नाम के एक ट्विटर अकाउंट से। शावेज खान नाम के एक ट्विटर यूजर ने लिखा है कि, 'ये बेहद स्पष्ट हो गया है कि कायदे आजम (मोहम्मद अली जिन्ना) एक दूरदर्शी नेता थे। वो ये सब देख सकते थे। अल्लाह का शुक्रिया जो हमारे पास पाकिस्तान है और हमें ऐसे लोगों के शासन में नहीं रहना पड़ रहा है।'
There is another issue, if extremism grows then it will spread in rest of South Asia. We have seen recently how Hindus were prosecuted in Bangladesh, there will be a spillover and minorities will face the worst.— Waqas Ahmad (@MrWaqasah) March 10, 2022
फिडाटो नाम के पाकिस्तान के ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट किया गया कि, 'यूपी चुनाव में बीजेपी की जबरदस्त जीत के बाद मुस्लिम विरोधी योगी आदित्यनाथ ने नरेंद्र मोदी के संभावित उत्तराधिकारी के रूप में अपनी स्थिति मजबूत कर ली है।'
It is very clear now tht quaid i azam was a visionary leader.... He could se all this....thanks to Allah we have pakistan n dont need to deal with such bigots— Shavaiz Khan (@shavaizkhn) March 10, 2022
रूबा नाम की एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'भारतीय मुसलमानों के लिए यह सबसे बुरी खबर है। मैं पाकिस्तान और जिन्ना का जितना शुक्रिया अदा करूं, कम है और शुक्रिया मेरे परिवार का भी, जो पलायन कर यहां आ गया।'
The anti Muslim priest, Yogi Adityanth, has cemented his position as the likely successor of Narendra Modi after BJP's landsliding victory in UP elections. #UttarPradeshElections2022— Fidato (@tequieremos) March 10, 2022
