UP Assembly Elections 2022: जब खेल मंत्री बने ‘मिल्खा सिंह’! नामांकन में लेट होने पर उपेन्द्र तिवारी ने लगाई सरपट दौड़, देखिये वीडियो

यूपी के खेल मन्त्री उपेन्द्र तिवारी आज अचानक सड़क पर दौड़ लगाने लगे। गले में गेंदे की कई माला और भगवा सफा पहने उपेन्द्र तिवारी बलिया जिले के कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में तेजी से दौड़ लगा रहे थे। इस दौरान उनके साथ चल रहे समर्थक उनका वीडियो बना रहे थे।
बलिया
Published: February 05, 2022 09:06:16 pm
51 सेकंड के इस वीडियो क्लिप को ट्विटर पर हजारों लोग देख चुके हैं और इस पर प्रतिक्रियाएँ भी खूब दे रहे हैं।
#WATCH | UP Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari sprinted to Collectorate Office in Ballia y'day as he was running late to file his nomination. Y'day nominations were scheduled to be filed by 3 pm & the minister was running late, nomination process still ongoing#UttarPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/99HSIPHwoA— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2022
Now he realised he UP Sports minister hai Sahi hai— Harpreet Singh 🇮🇳 (@sourcezy) February 5, 2022
Great Sir. Hope you follow same in solving problems of people.— klk1960 (@klk1960) February 5, 2022
11 फरवरी है नामांकन दाखिल करने की आखिरी तारीख
😂😂
Politicians never fail to entertain us.— AKSHAT TIWARI (@akshattiwari123) February 5, 2022
