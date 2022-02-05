scriptup sports minister upendra Tiwari sprints to file nomination see video | UP Assembly Elections 2022: जब खेल मंत्री बने ‘मिल्खा सिंह’! नामांकन में लेट होने पर उपेन्द्र तिवारी ने लगाई सरपट दौड़, देखिये वीडियो | Patrika News

यूपी के खेल मन्त्री उपेन्द्र तिवारी आज अचानक सड़क पर दौड़ लगाने लगे। गले में गेंदे की कई माला और भगवा सफा पहने उपेन्द्र तिवारी बलिया जिले के कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में तेजी से दौड़ लगा रहे थे। इस दौरान उनके साथ चल रहे समर्थक उनका वीडियो बना रहे थे।

बलिया

Published: February 05, 2022 09:06:16 pm

UP Assembly Elections 2022: यूपी के खेल मन्त्री उपेन्द्र तिवारी आज अचानक सड़क पर दौड़ लगाने लगे। दरअसल, उपेन्द्र तिवारी को आज विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करना था। लेकिन उन्हें आने में देरी हो गयी। जिसके चलते समय से पहुँचने के लिए उन्होंने दौड़ना शुरू कर दिया। गले में गेंदे की कई माला और भगवा सफा पहने उपेन्द्र तिवारी बलिया जिले के कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में तेजी से दौड़ लगा रहे थे। उनके दौड़ लगाने के वीडियो को समाचार एजेंसी ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर शेयर किया है। उपेन्द्र तिवारी जब दौड़ लगा रहे थे तो उनके साथ चलने वाले समर्थक उनका वीडियो भी बनाने लगे। कुछ देर तो तिवारी तेजी से चले लेकिन जब उन्होंने देखा कि वक्त खत्म होने वाला है तो उन्होंने तेजी से दौड़ लगाते हुए डीएम कार्यालय की ओर भागने लगे।
जब खेल मंत्री बने ‘मिल्खा सिंह’!
इस दौरान उपेन्द्र तिवारी के साथ उनके सुरक्षाकर्मी भी दौड़ लगाने लगे। इस बीच कई लोग उन्हें तेजी से भागने के लिए कह रहे हैं जिसे वीडियो में साफ सुना जा सकता है।

51 सेकंड के इस वीडियो क्लिप को ट्विटर पर हजारों लोग देख चुके हैं और इस पर प्रतिक्रियाएँ भी खूब दे रहे हैं।
11 फरवरी है नामांकन दाखिल करने की आखिरी तारीख
बलिया की फेफना विधानसभा सीट से भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) ने तिवारी को अपना उम्मीदवार घोषित किया है। शुक्रवार दोपहर तीन बजे तक उन्हें अपना नामांकन दाखिल करना था। इसी में देरी हो जाने के चलते मंत्री जी अचानक मिल्खा सिंह बन जाते हैं। आपको बता दें कि फेफना के लिए नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने की आखिरी तारीख 11 फरवरी है।
Vivek Srivastava

