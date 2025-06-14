Five Drown, Two Dead After Attending Funeral in Ambedkarnagar

Two Dead, One Missing According to eyewitnesses, the young men crossed the river using a boat and started bathing near a sandbar. While bathing, they got caught in a deep whirlpool and started drowning one by one. People present at the scene screamed for help, but nothing could be done. Meanwhile, boatman Tribhuvan Manjhi showed courage, jumped into the river, and rescued two young men, Babi and Brijesh. However, he could not save the other three.

Divers Recover Two Bodies Upon receiving information about the incident, the SDM of Tanda and Kotwal Deepak Singh Raghuvanshi reached the spot. A rescue operation was immediately launched with the help of local boatmen and divers. The bodies of Abhishek and Vijay have been recovered, while the search for the third youth, Ajay, continued late into the night.