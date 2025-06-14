scriptFive Drown, Two Dead After Attending Funeral in Ambedkarnagar | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Ambedkar Nagar

Five Drown, Two Dead After Attending Funeral in Ambedkarnagar

A major accident occurred in the Tanda area of Ambedkarnagar district when five young men, who had come to attend a funeral, drowned while bathing in the Saryu river. Two of them died, and one remains missing.

Ambedkar NagarJun 14, 2025 / 07:33 pm

Patrika Desk

ambedkarnagar news

PC: Social Media ‘X’

Two people died, while a boatman bravely rescued two others from the river at Mahadeva Ghat under Tanda police station area. This tragic incident is reported from the Tanda Kotwali area of Mahadeva Ghat.

Accident During Bathing

According to reports, Ram Neval, a resident of Kashmiria Mohalla, Tanda Nagar area, Ambedkarnagar, passed away on Friday. His last rites were being performed at Mahadeva Ghat on the banks of the Sarayu River. Five young men— Babi, Brijesh, Abhishek, Ajay, and Vijay— from Kashmiria had arrived to attend the funeral. During the funeral proceedings, all five went to bathe in the river and drowned in the deeper waters.

Two Dead, One Missing

According to eyewitnesses, the young men crossed the river using a boat and started bathing near a sandbar. While bathing, they got caught in a deep whirlpool and started drowning one by one. People present at the scene screamed for help, but nothing could be done. Meanwhile, boatman Tribhuvan Manjhi showed courage, jumped into the river, and rescued two young men, Babi and Brijesh. However, he could not save the other three.

Divers Recover Two Bodies

Upon receiving information about the incident, the SDM of Tanda and Kotwal Deepak Singh Raghuvanshi reached the spot. A rescue operation was immediately launched with the help of local boatmen and divers. The bodies of Abhishek and Vijay have been recovered, while the search for the third youth, Ajay, continued late into the night.
Police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem and have started an investigation into the incident. There is deep grief and outrage among the relatives and locals present at the ghat.

News / Ambedkar Nagar / Five Drown, Two Dead After Attending Funeral in Ambedkarnagar

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

Gulf

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

3 hours ago

NEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now

Education News

NEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now

in 6 minutes

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

Moradabad

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

3 hours ago

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

Bollywood

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

5 hours ago

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.