Horoscope Today, April 2: Success for Six Zodiac Signs

Taurus Horoscope Today Some people at the workplace will criticise you. You will be supportive in social work. Today will be a productive day. There will be peace and happiness in the family. Gemini Horoscope Today Your words and actions may differ. First, understand what needs to be done. You will be successful in new ventures. Disputes are possible in the workplace. You may suffer from stomach ailments.

Cancer Horoscope Today Do not trust anyone with money today. There is a high chance of deception. Do not rush into decisions regarding immovable property. Favourable opportunities will arise in business, but act wisely.

Leo Horoscope Today Focus on your career; there is a possibility of loss due to carelessness in handling your belongings. You will benefit from new business plans. Family harmony will increase. Virgo Horoscope Today You will be busy arranging loans to establish a new business. Your importance will increase among superiors at the workplace. You may have to leave home due to ongoing family disputes.

Read also: Libra Horoscope Today Understand the importance of the day and make decisions for your future. Control your anger. There will be excessive expenditure. You may face difficulties due to the foolishness of your employees.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Change your lifestyle. There will be profit in business. You will develop a closer relationship with a famous person from the art world. You will invest money in the purchase and sale of houses and vehicles.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Work will be completed with the support of loved ones. You will be happy with your child’s progress. Beware of liars. You will acquire material comforts in the home and family. Increased efficiency is possible.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today is an auspicious day. You will benefit from new plans in business. Exercise caution in transactions with loved ones. Marital life will be favourable; opportunities for advancement in the workplace will be available.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Ongoing disagreements in personal life can increase distances. You should stay away from unnecessary disputes. You will gain importance in society and family. Your interest in studying religious texts will increase.