Today’s Horoscope, 12 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Not only that, you may go on a business trip today. The day will be auspicious; obstacles in personal matters will be removed. You will have to put in more effort in exams. Negative: You may be worried, but try to let it go. Resolve differences and share your feelings with your partner. This will strengthen the relationship.

Family Life: Love will be seen in married life, and your spouse may ask you to buy some property. Money will be spent on religious events. Faith in religion and good deeds will increase.

Health: Your energy levels will be high today. Follow a good diet for good health. Lucky Number: 1, 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Best Time: 10 am to 11:30 am

Celebrity: Kangana Ranaut Taurus Positive: Today will prove helpful for you in terms of work. You will enjoy the comforts of a vehicle. Today will bring happiness and peace to Taurus. You will receive some pleasant news from a loved one. You will be able to maintain a positive outlook. Spend time with your loved ones.

Negative: Thursday will be a little expensive for Taurus. Tension may increase slightly in the lives of married people. Today may be a little weak for you in financial matters. Don’t be overconfident about anything today. Avoid lying; control your speech. There will be worry and tension. Be patient and prepare an outline for future tasks.

Family Life: Today, you may have to go shopping with your spouse, which will also affect your pocket. Health: Take care of your health on Thursday.

Lucky Number: 2, 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Best Time: 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Celebrity: Anushka Sharma

Gemini Positive: Today is going to be favourable for Geminis in financial matters. Your income will be good. Today there are also good prospects for profit in business. Governmental obstacles will be removed. Negative: There will be an atmosphere of fear and anxiety. Avoid bad company. If your mind wanders, you will waste your time and energy on useless tasks.

Family Life: Today is going to be quite good for those in love. Today you will get a good opportunity to spend time with your loved ones. Today you can also plan to go on a dinner date with your partner. Married people may receive some great joy regarding their children today. Compatibility will be favourable in love affairs.

Health: Peace can be found through alternative medicine.

Lucky Number: 3, 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Best Time: 3 pm to 4 pm

Celebrity: Sonakshi Sinha Cancer Positive: Today will be an average day for Cancers. Today is going to be very favourable for professionals of this sign. Today you may be quite busy with your work. Also, today you will appear quite strong financially. It’s a better day for your career. Try to complete the work on time. Property work will yield profits. Employment is possible. There will be travel.

Negative: Opponents will be active. On Thursday, Cancers will have to turn dissatisfaction into work. There is no point in getting angry about things you cannot control. Family Life: Today is also going to be full of happiness for family people. Today you may feel a special attachment towards your mother. Today there may be some conversation related to land and property in the family, which may also benefit you. Personal life will also be satisfactory.

Health: Physical discomfort is possible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red

Best Time: 10 am to 11 am

Celebrity: Ranbir Singh Leo Positive: For Leos, Thursday may bring some good news related to foreign affairs. You may receive some news about going abroad today. Today you may have to go on a long journey for work. The day is favourable for investing in property. You will get a chance to showcase your skills. Social reputation will increase. Students will achieve success. You will enjoy your favourite food.

Negative: You may suffer financial losses due to a car accident or a burst water pipe. You will need to have sufficient funds to deal with troubles. Family Life: Personal life will be loving, but beware of opponents.

Health: Take care of your health; you may experience discomfort due to an infectious disease like cough and cold. Negligence in health matters today could prove harmful.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

Best Time: 4 pm to 6 pm

Celebrity: Saif Ali Khan Virgo Positive: Virgos should not let stress overwhelm them today. Today, have complete confidence in yourself in matters of work so that you can work well. Today you may also get a chance to go to your in-laws’ house. You may receive pleasant news. Disputes can hurt self-esteem. Loss is possible. Business will offer profitable opportunities.

Negative: Due to stress, your financial situation and your business may also be significantly affected. Avoid family disputes. Family Life: You will meet your old friends and enjoy their company. It’s time to enjoy with loved ones at a popular restaurant, movie theatre, or mall.

Health: Try to keep yourself mentally healthy. You will feel stress-free.

Lucky Number: 3, 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Best Time: 7 pm to 8 pm

Celebrity: Akshay Kumar Libra Positive: For Libras, June 12th will be full of happiness. Today you may also get a promotion, or there will be good prospects for profit in business. Today they may also give you some work advice, which will prove very beneficial for your business. Efforts made in the job will be successful. Reputation will increase. Investment will be auspicious. Obtaining money will be easy.

Negative: You will be worried about the irregularity of employees. Resolve any past disagreements.

Family Life: Personal life will be full of happiness, and your life partner will appear to be completely engrossed in you. If your spouse wants to do some work, it would be good for you to support them.

Health: You will experience headache pain.

Lucky Number: 3, 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

Best Time: 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm

Celebrity: Ranbir Kapoor Scorpio Positive: The day will be very good for job seekers. You will get the cooperation of your seniors. You may receive good news. Investments will yield profits. You can complete all important tasks today. You should focus on your tasks. Try to strike a balance between work and family. Things should calm down soon.

Negative: The movement of the planets is indicating that today will be mixed for Scorpios. Today’s advice is not to borrow from anyone, as this could cause you a headache. Your expenses will also increase significantly today. Therefore, financially, the day may be a little disappointing. But mentally you will be quite strong and will handle many tasks simultaneously. You have been thinking for many days about going on a trip that you keep postponing.

Family Life: There may be some difficulties in married life, but today you will be able to face every challenge properly and with confidence. You will spend an enjoyable time with friends.

Health: Poor health and anxiety will persist.

Lucky Number: 1, 8

Lucky Colour: Red

Best Time: 2 pm to 4 pm

Celebrity: Shahrukh Khan

Sagittarius Positive: Today is going to be quite good for Sagittarius natives. Today will be very good in terms of income. Your income may increase, which will put you in a strong position today. Salaried individuals may consider changing their jobs today. Unemployment may be removed; make an effort. Travel will be beneficial.

Negative: Obstacles in business will reduce self-confidence. Don’t just spend money; be creative. Family Life: Today you can openly tell your beloved everything on your mind, and today they will also appear immersed in your love. If you are married, your children may also plan some surprises for you today. Exercise caution in love affairs. Faith in religion will increase.

Lucky Number: 9, 12

Lucky Colour: White

Best Time: 2 pm to 4 pm

Celebrity: Arjun Rampal

Capricorn Positive: Capricorns may receive some big information related to property on Thursday, which will make you quite happy, or if you were planning to buy your own home, today there are full prospects of success in this. Financially too, your day will be strong today, and you will speak up for yourself in the workplace.

Negative: If you haven’t been paying attention to your work, improve on time, otherwise, time will improve you. Don’t encourage disputes. There will be unnecessary expenses.

Family Life: Today will be good in many ways. The family atmosphere will also be good, and you will receive your mother’s love. There will be concern for the spouse.

Health: An old disease may resurface.

Lucky Number: 10, 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Best Time: 3 pm to 4:30 pm

Celebrity: Salman Khan Aquarius Positive: The movement of the stars indicates that today your self-confidence will be quite high, so you will not shy away from taking big risks in business, but exercise caution when making any kind of investment; losses are also possible.

Salaried people will be able to perform better today with the cooperation of their colleagues. Outstanding dues will be recovered. Travel will be successful. Investment will be auspicious. Negative: If you really want to succeed, make your outlook positive.

Family Life: Today may be a little challenging in married life. There may be a battle of egos between you and your spouse.

Health: Health will improve, which will make you feel quite happy. You will be worried; there will be tension.

Lucky Number: 10, 11

Lucky Colour: Golden

Best Time: 2 pm to 3:00 pm

Celebrity: Abhishek Bachchan Pisces Positive: For Pisces, the planetary positions are going to be in your favour today, which will create strong prospects for financial gains. Today you can buy a large policy or invest in a savings plan. There may be talk of buying property or a vehicle in the family. There will be an inflow of money, and today you will enjoy good food. Today will also bring favourability in business. With fortune being strong, work will be done, which will also make you strong. New business plans will be made. Work procedures will improve. Investment will be auspicious.

Negative: You will have to spend quality time with loved ones to relieve yourself of stress and enjoy the love of those around you. Due to opposition from colleagues, you may face some difficulties in implementing your new plans.

Family Life: The family atmosphere will be quite good. Interest in devotion will increase. Social prestige will increase.

Health: Pay attention to good food and keep yourself busy in recreational activities. Lucky Number: 9, 12

Lucky Colour: White

Best Time: 11 am to 1 pm

Celebrity: Aamir Khan