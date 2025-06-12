Today’s Horoscope, 12 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Lucky Colour: Maroon
Best Time: 10 am to 11:30 am
Celebrity: Kangana Ranaut
TaurusPositive: Today will prove helpful for you in terms of work. You will enjoy the comforts of a vehicle. Today will bring happiness and peace to Taurus. You will receive some pleasant news from a loved one. You will be able to maintain a positive outlook. Spend time with your loved ones.
Lucky Number: 2, 7
Lucky Colour: Dark Red
Best Time: 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm
Celebrity: Anushka Sharma
GeminiPositive: Today is going to be favourable for Geminis in financial matters. Your income will be good. Today there are also good prospects for profit in business. Governmental obstacles will be removed. Negative: There will be an atmosphere of fear and anxiety. Avoid bad company. If your mind wanders, you will waste your time and energy on useless tasks.
Lucky Number: 3, 6
Lucky Colour: Red
Best Time: 3 pm to 4 pm
Celebrity: Sonakshi Sinha
CancerPositive: Today will be an average day for Cancers. Today is going to be very favourable for professionals of this sign. Today you may be quite busy with your work. Also, today you will appear quite strong financially. It’s a better day for your career. Try to complete the work on time. Property work will yield profits. Employment is possible. There will be travel.
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red
Best Time: 10 am to 11 am
Celebrity: Ranbir Singh
LeoPositive: For Leos, Thursday may bring some good news related to foreign affairs. You may receive some news about going abroad today. Today you may have to go on a long journey for work. The day is favourable for investing in property. You will get a chance to showcase your skills. Social reputation will increase. Students will achieve success. You will enjoy your favourite food.
Health: Take care of your health; you may experience discomfort due to an infectious disease like cough and cold. Negligence in health matters today could prove harmful.
Lucky Colour: Red
Best Time: 4 pm to 6 pm
Celebrity: Saif Ali Khan
VirgoPositive: Virgos should not let stress overwhelm them today. Today, have complete confidence in yourself in matters of work so that you can work well. Today you may also get a chance to go to your in-laws’ house. You may receive pleasant news. Disputes can hurt self-esteem. Loss is possible. Business will offer profitable opportunities.
Lucky Number: 3, 8
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Best Time: 7 pm to 8 pm
Celebrity: Akshay Kumar
LibraPositive: For Libras, June 12th will be full of happiness. Today you may also get a promotion, or there will be good prospects for profit in business. Today they may also give you some work advice, which will prove very beneficial for your business. Efforts made in the job will be successful. Reputation will increase. Investment will be auspicious. Obtaining money will be easy.
Family Life: Personal life will be full of happiness, and your life partner will appear to be completely engrossed in you. If your spouse wants to do some work, it would be good for you to support them.
Lucky Number: 3, 8
Lucky Colour: Pink
Best Time: 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm
Celebrity: Ranbir Kapoor
ScorpioPositive: The day will be very good for job seekers. You will get the cooperation of your seniors. You may receive good news. Investments will yield profits. You can complete all important tasks today. You should focus on your tasks. Try to strike a balance between work and family. Things should calm down soon.
Health: Poor health and anxiety will persist.
Lucky Number: 1, 8
Lucky Colour: Red
Best Time: 2 pm to 4 pm
Celebrity: Shahrukh Khan
SagittariusPositive: Today is going to be quite good for Sagittarius natives. Today will be very good in terms of income. Your income may increase, which will put you in a strong position today. Salaried individuals may consider changing their jobs today. Unemployment may be removed; make an effort. Travel will be beneficial.
Lucky Number: 9, 12
Lucky Colour: White
Best Time: 2 pm to 4 pm
Celebrity: Arjun Rampal
CapricornPositive: Capricorns may receive some big information related to property on Thursday, which will make you quite happy, or if you were planning to buy your own home, today there are full prospects of success in this. Financially too, your day will be strong today, and you will speak up for yourself in the workplace.
Family Life: Today will be good in many ways. The family atmosphere will also be good, and you will receive your mother’s love. There will be concern for the spouse.
Health: An old disease may resurface.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Best Time: 3 pm to 4:30 pm
Celebrity: Salman Khan
AquariusPositive: The movement of the stars indicates that today your self-confidence will be quite high, so you will not shy away from taking big risks in business, but exercise caution when making any kind of investment; losses are also possible.
Family Life: Today may be a little challenging in married life. There may be a battle of egos between you and your spouse.
Health: Health will improve, which will make you feel quite happy. You will be worried; there will be tension.
Lucky Colour: Golden
Best Time: 2 pm to 3:00 pm
Celebrity: Abhishek Bachchan
PiscesPositive: For Pisces, the planetary positions are going to be in your favour today, which will create strong prospects for financial gains. Today you can buy a large policy or invest in a savings plan. There may be talk of buying property or a vehicle in the family. There will be an inflow of money, and today you will enjoy good food. Today will also bring favourability in business. With fortune being strong, work will be done, which will also make you strong. New business plans will be made. Work procedures will improve. Investment will be auspicious.
Health: Pay attention to good food and keep yourself busy in recreational activities. Lucky Number: 9, 12
Lucky Colour: White
Best Time: 11 am to 1 pm
Celebrity: Aamir Khan