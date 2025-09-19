PM Modi to Launch ₹1.21 Lakh Crore Projects Across Five States from Banswara

PM Modi Banswara Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth ₹1.21 lakh crore on 25 September from Banswara. These projects span Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The government is on high alert regarding PM Modi's proposed visit. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma convened a high-level meeting at the CM's office on Thursday to discuss preparations.
CM Bhajan Lal Sharma informed the meeting that Prime Minister Modi will announce projects worth over ₹1.21 lakh crore, comprising central and state government initiatives, on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Mahi-Banswara nuclear power plant, a major step towards positioning the state as a leader in the energy sector.
PM Modi will also dedicate clean energy projects from several states, including Rajasthan, to the nation. CM Bhajanlal Sharma has instructed the Chief Secretary, Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police, Rajiv Sharma, and other officials to make all necessary arrangements. CM Bhajan Lal himself will visit Banswara to review the preparations for the PM's visit.
Prime Minister Modi will flag off the Bikaner-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, and Udaipur City-Chandigarh Express. There will also be an interaction between PM Modi and the beneficiaries of the Kusum Yojana.