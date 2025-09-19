Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Banswara

PM Modi to Launch ₹1.21 Lakh Crore Projects Across Five States from Banswara

These projects span Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Banswara

Patrika Desk

Sep 19, 2025

PM Modi to give gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakh crore to 5 states from Banswara Vande Bharat train New update
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a high-level meeting on preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Banswara (Photo - Patrika)

PM Modi Banswara Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth ₹1.21 lakh crore on 25 September from Banswara. These projects span Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The government is on high alert regarding PM Modi's proposed visit. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma convened a high-level meeting at the CM's office on Thursday to discuss preparations.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma informed the meeting that Prime Minister Modi will announce projects worth over ₹1.21 lakh crore, comprising central and state government initiatives, on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Mahi-Banswara nuclear power plant, a major step towards positioning the state as a leader in the energy sector.

CM Bhajan Lal to Visit Banswara to Review Preparations

PM Modi will also dedicate clean energy projects from several states, including Rajasthan, to the nation. CM Bhajanlal Sharma has instructed the Chief Secretary, Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police, Rajiv Sharma, and other officials to make all necessary arrangements. CM Bhajan Lal himself will visit Banswara to review the preparations for the PM's visit.

To Flag Off Two Vande Bharat Trains

Prime Minister Modi will flag off the Bikaner-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, and Udaipur City-Chandigarh Express. There will also be an interaction between PM Modi and the beneficiaries of the Kusum Yojana.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

19 Sept 2025 08:32 am

English News / Rajasthan / Banswara / PM Modi to Launch ₹1.21 Lakh Crore Projects Across Five States from Banswara
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.