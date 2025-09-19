PM Modi to Launch ₹1.21 Lakh Crore Projects Across Five States from Banswara

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma informed the meeting that Prime Minister Modi will announce projects worth over ₹1.21 lakh crore, comprising central and state government initiatives, on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Mahi-Banswara nuclear power plant, a major step towards positioning the state as a leader in the energy sector.