Bollywood News

Dharmendra Health Update: Hema Malini lashes out at the media

Bollywood's famous actor Dharmendra is in the headlines regarding his health. A short while ago, news broke that he had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

Dharmendra

Actor Dharmendra (Image: Patrika)

On Tuesday morning, after several media websites and channels broadcast false news about actor Dharmendra’s death, his daughter Esha Deol was the first to react, and now Hema Malini has also expressed her anger at the news channels. She tweeted, saying, “What’s happening is inexcusable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding well to treatment and recovering? This is extremely shameful and irresponsible. Please respect the family’s need for privacy.”

Esha Deol Posts

Esha Deol also dismissed the news of her father’s death as false, writing that several media websites and channels had broadcast fake reports on Tuesday morning about her father Dharmendra’s passing. She clarified that he is in a completely stable condition and is recovering.

This morning, on November 11, a news came from the film industry claiming that Bollywood’s “He-Man,” Dharmendra, had passed away at the age of 89. The report caused a huge stir on social media. However, Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughter, Esha Deol, has now shared an important update, stating that her father is completely healthy. Meanwhile, a report by Aaj Tak claimed that the actor’s team had confirmed his death.

Dharmendra’s death is false

Recently, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital 11 days ago for a routine check-up. However, since November 10, reports claimed that the actor’s condition had worsened and that he was placed on a ventilator. Later that evening, actress Hema Malini took to Instagram to thank everyone for their prayers and concern, confirming that the 89-year-old “He-Man” was gradually recovering. By evening, his son Sunny Deol, daughter Esha Deol, daughter-in-law, and other family members had reached Breach Candy Hospital to be with him.

Dharmendra’s team had also made a post about him

A video of Sunny Deol visiting the hospital had surfaced, showing him outside Breach Candy Hospital. Earlier, Sunny Deol’s team had issued an official statement confirming that the actor was stable and under observation. The statement read:
“Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as soon as they are available. We request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and to respect the family’s right to privacy.”

A video of Govinda arriving at Breach Candy Hospital is also going viral on social media. Actress Ameesha Patel was seen at the hospital as well. When the media tried to speak with her, she refused to comment and appeared quite disturbed. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also visited the hospital out of concern for Dharmendra.

Published on:

11 Nov 2025 11:38 am

Dharmendra Health Update: Hema Malini lashes out at the media

