Sikandar’ Faces Tough Competition from ‘L2 Empuraan’ and ‘Chhaava’, Salman Misses Record

The first-day box office collection of ‘Sikandar’ fell short of expectations. Vivki Kaushal’s “Chhaava” raked in ₹31 crore on its opening day, a figure that “Sultan” and “Tiger 3,” both starring Salman Khan, surpassed.

MumbaiMar 31, 2025 / 11:06 am

Patrika Desk

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan’s most awaited film, ‘Sikandar’, was released in cinemas on Sunday, 30 March. Alongside it, ‘L2 Empuraan’, ‘Chhaava’, and ‘The Diplomat’ also competed for audience attention. Let’s see how these films performed at the box office.

‘Sikandar’ Earns ₹26 Crore on Opening Day

Directed by A R Murugadoss, ‘Sikandar’, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, earned ₹26 crore on its first day. This figure is below average considering the film’s budget of approximately ₹200 crore. All eyes are now on the Eid holiday, where a significant jump in earnings is expected.
‘L2 Empuraan’ Shows a Stellar Performance

L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 4: Starring Mohanlal, ‘L2 Empuraan’ had a pan-India release on 27 March, opening with ₹21 crore. It then earned ₹11.1 crore on its second day and ₹13.25 crore on its third. On Sunday (day four), the film grossed ₹14 crore, bringing its total collection to ₹59.53 crore. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Indrajith Sukumaran.
‘Chhaava’ Maintains its Foothold

Chhaava: Box Office Collection: Despite the release of ‘Sikandar’, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ has maintained its position. On Sunday, its 45th day of release, it collected ₹1.15 crore, bringing its net collection to ₹593.45 crore. Released on 14 February, the film continues to be a topic of discussion among audiences.
‘The Diplomat’ Concludes its Box Office Run

The Diplomat Box Office Collection: John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’, released on 14 March during Holi, received critical acclaim but failed to achieve box office success. With the arrival of ‘Sikandar’, the film has largely disappeared from the box office. Its total earnings stand at ₹31.25 crore.
‘Sikandar’ Lags Behind ‘Chhaava’ and ‘Sultan’; ‘Tiger 3’ Doubled its Opening Day Collection

Salman Khan’s previous films had set impressive opening-day records. ‘Sultan’, released in 2016, earned ₹36.54 crore on its first day, while ‘Tiger 3’, released in 2023, had a phenomenal start, collecting ₹53.3 crore. In comparison, ‘Sikandar’s’ first-day collection (₹26 crore) fell short of expectations. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ earned ₹31 crore on its opening day.
