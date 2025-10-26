Thamma Box Office Collection Day 5: Horror-Comedy Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 5: The horror-comedy film Thamma, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released on October 21, has succeeded in drawing audiences to cinemas. The film has completed five days since its release, and its collection graph is showing an upward trend day by day. The film performed well over the weekend. According to Sacnilk's report, 'Thamma' has earned ₹100 crore in just five days. However, when compared to films released in the last 2-3 months, it is still trailing behind many of them. Let's find out which films these are.