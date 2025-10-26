Thamma Box Office Collection Day 5: Horror-Comedy Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark

Thamma (Image: IMDb)
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 5: The horror-comedy film Thamma, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released on October 21, has succeeded in drawing audiences to cinemas. The film has completed five days since its release, and its collection graph is showing an upward trend day by day. The film performed well over the weekend. According to Sacnilk's report, 'Thamma' has earned ₹100 crore in just five days. However, when compared to films released in the last 2-3 months, it is still trailing behind many of them. Let's find out which films these are.
According to Sacnilk's report, 'Thamma' earned a massive ₹13 crore on its fifth day. The film had a spectacular opening day collection of ₹24 crore, surpassing Harshvardhan's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'. Although there was a slight dip due to Diwali, the film is being well-received by the audience and is getting a positive response. So far, the film's total collection in India stands at ₹78.60 crore. Globally, the film has earned ₹105.5 crore, making Ayushmann Khurrana's film a part of the ₹100 crore club.
Horror-comedy 'Thamma' has crossed the ₹100 crore mark, but it still has to surpass these 5 films. These include Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1', Ahan Pandey's 'Saiyaara', Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2', and Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG'. Let's find out how much these films had collected.
|No
|Film Name
|Film Collection
|1
|Kantara Chapter 1
|₹800.2 crore
|2
|Saiyaara
|₹570.32 crore
|3
|Coolie
|₹518 crore
|4
|War 2
|₹364.35 crore
|5
|They Call Him OG
|₹294.87 crore
While 'Thamma's' collection is still less compared to these films, its impressive performance in the first five days has proven that fans are really enjoying this film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.
Regarding the film's cast, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are seen in lead roles. Additionally, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal play significant roles. It is worth noting that Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee make cameo appearances in 'Thamma'. Given the film's success, it's safe to say that fans are delighted to see the pairing of Ayushmann and Rashmika on screen for the first time. This horror-comedy has also given the film industry a new on-screen pair.
