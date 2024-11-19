script‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, ticket prices to drop | 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, ticket prices to drop | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, ticket prices to drop

The Sabarmati Report: The Madhya Pradesh government led by CM Mohan has taken a big decision and made The Sabarmati Report tax-free.

BhopalNov 19, 2024 / 04:15 pm

Patrika Desk

The Sabarmati Report
The Sabarmati Report: The Madhya Pradesh government has taken a big decision and made the film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free. On Tuesday, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav announced this at a seminar organised by AUAP. He said that all MLAs and MPs of MP will watch the film.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in MP

CM Dr. Mohan Yadav told the media that ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is a very good film. I will also watch it and tell my ministers and MPs to watch it. After that, he said that we are going to make the film tax-free.
Further, he said that after watching this film, the truth should come out. A dirty game of politics was played with votes. Our Prime Minister, as the Chief Minister, had saved the dignity of Gujarat, saved the dignity of the country. This truth should come out.

The film based on the Godhra incident

‘The Sabarmati Report’ has been directed by Dheeraj Sarna. Vikrant Massey is playing the lead role in it. The film has created a stir at the box office in its initial weekend. The film is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, ticket prices to drop

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Coast Guard rescues seven Indian fishermen caught by Pakistan Navy, two-hour drama unfolds at sea

National News

Coast Guard rescues seven Indian fishermen caught by Pakistan Navy, two-hour drama unfolds at sea

25 minutes ago

Air Pollution: How long will schools remain closed in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon?

Education News

Air Pollution: How long will schools remain closed in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon?

in 2 hours

GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

National News

GSAT-N2: SpaceX launches ISRO satellite, transforming India’s internet coverage!

4 hours ago

Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

Special

Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

52 minutes ago

Jharkhand Election 2024

Jharkhand Election: दूसरे चरण में सोरेन परिवार के चार सदस्यों की किस्मत दांव पर, जानें क्या है सियासी समीकरण

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: दूसरे चरण में सोरेन परिवार के चार सदस्यों की किस्मत दांव पर, जानें क्या है सियासी समीकरण

in 4 hours

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

17 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार थमा, राहुल गांधी ने अंतिम दिन लगाया आरोप, मोदी सरकार झारखंड के खिलाफ…

18 hours ago

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

3 days ago

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

3 days ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव से पहले विनोद तावड़े की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, EC ने दर्ज कराई FIR, 9 लाख नकद जब्त

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव से पहले विनोद तावड़े की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, EC ने दर्ज कराई FIR, 9 लाख नकद जब्त

in 4 hours

Maharashtra Elections: महारण में किसान, महिलाएं निभाएंगे निर्णायक भूमिका, कड़ी टक्कर में दो महागठबंधन

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: महारण में किसान, महिलाएं निभाएंगे निर्णायक भूमिका, कड़ी टक्कर में दो महागठबंधन

16 hours ago

मुंबई महानगर की हॉट सीटों का लेखा – जोखा, उद्धव के आदित्य की वर्ली पर मुरली के मिलिंद

राष्ट्रीय

मुंबई महानगर की हॉट सीटों का लेखा – जोखा, उद्धव के आदित्य की वर्ली पर मुरली के मिलिंद

17 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: मुंबई मायानगरी में महाघमासान, महायुति का भविष्य भाजपा, अघाड़ी का उद्धव सेना के प्रदर्शन पर टिका

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election: मुंबई मायानगरी में महाघमासान, महायुति का भविष्य भाजपा, अघाड़ी का उद्धव सेना के प्रदर्शन पर टिका

17 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में थमा चुनाव प्रचार, 20 नवंबर को होगा मतदान

17 hours ago

Latest Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ to release in 2025; date announced

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ to release in 2025; date announced

23 hours ago

Famous actress Vaani Kapoor meets with an accident, collides with police car

Bollywood

Famous actress Vaani Kapoor meets with an accident, collides with police car

1 day ago

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Statement on Gifts Received from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Statement on Gifts Received from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

5 days ago

Threat to Salman Khan: Lyricist arrested, motive also uncovered

Bollywood

Threat to Salman Khan: Lyricist arrested, motive also uncovered

6 days ago

Trending Entertainment News

‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, ticket prices to drop

बॉलीवुड

‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, ticket prices to drop

in 4 hours

Vladimir Shklyarov Death: Famous Dancer Dies After Falling from 5th Floor, Industry in Shock

हॉलीवुड

Vladimir Shklyarov Death: Famous Dancer Dies After Falling from 5th Floor, Industry in Shock

2 hours ago

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ to release in 2025; date announced

बॉलीवुड

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ to release in 2025; date announced

23 hours ago

Famous actress Vaani Kapoor meets with an accident, collides with police car

बॉलीवुड

Famous actress Vaani Kapoor meets with an accident, collides with police car

1 day ago

Selena Gomez shares how Meryl Streep inspired her on the set of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

हॉलीवुड

Selena Gomez shares how Meryl Streep inspired her on the set of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.