‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, ticket prices to drop

‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in MP CM Dr. Mohan Yadav told the media that ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is a very good film. I will also watch it and tell my ministers and MPs to watch it. After that, he said that we are going to make the film tax-free.

Further, he said that after watching this film, the truth should come out. A dirty game of politics was played with votes. Our Prime Minister, as the Chief Minister, had saved the dignity of Gujarat, saved the dignity of the country. This truth should come out.