IndiGo Faces ₹2,000 Crore Blow Due to Flight Cancellations; Passengers to Receive Vouchers

After this incident, IndiGo incurred additional expenses to normalise operations. Significant amounts were also spent on returning lost baggage, courier services, and increasing ground staff. To appease passengers, the company announced flight vouchers of up to ₹10,000. It is estimated that more than 50% of affected passengers will receive some form of relief. Although IndiGo states that it is trying to recover from the situation, the impact of this crisis may be visible in the results of upcoming quarters.