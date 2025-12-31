Silver Prices Tumble by ₹22,000 in 3 Days Ahead of New Year, Gold Down ₹5,000

Silver-Gold rate (Image: Patrika)
As the year 2025 draws to a close, the shine of silver is beginning to fade. Today, the last day of 2025, silver has fallen below ₹18,700 per kg in intraday trading. Prior to this, significant fluctuations were observed in silver on December 29th, when it saw a drop of ₹21,000.
Today, December 31st, MCX silver March futures are experiencing considerable volatility. Upon market opening, silver plummeted to ₹18,000. Silver futures hit an intraday low of ₹2,32,228 per kg. Currently, silver is trading around ₹2,37,000 per kg, down by ₹13,500.
The last three days of 2025 have witnessed significant turbulence in silver prices. On December 29th, the day silver saw major fluctuations, it also touched an all-time high of ₹2,54,174. However, it could not sustain this peak for long and dived to the ₹2,22,502 level. But, the very next day, Tuesday, December 30th, silver showed a remarkable recovery, touching a high of ₹2,51,360. This means a strong comeback of approximately ₹27,000 per kg from the closing price of ₹2,24,429 on December 29th. Then, on December 31st, i.e., today, silver has once again seen a sharp decline. Looking at these three days collectively, silver has fallen by ₹21,946, or approximately ₹22,000, from its record high on December 29th.
Unlike silver, gold prices have not seen such drastic fluctuations. Although MCX gold February futures have dropped by up to ₹1,500 per 10 grams. However, from December 29th until now, gold prices have only decreased by ₹600-650. It is worth noting that on December 26th, gold had set a record high of ₹1,40,465 per 10 grams, and prices have since fallen by up to ₹5,000 from that peak.
There are some interesting reasons behind such a sharp fall in silver prices, which are distinct from geopolitical factors and industrial demands that have a long-term impact.
Big NewsView All
Business
Trending