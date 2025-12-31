Silver Prices Tumble by ₹22,000 in 3 Days Ahead of New Year, Gold Down ₹5,000

The last three days of 2025 have witnessed significant turbulence in silver prices. On December 29th, the day silver saw major fluctuations, it also touched an all-time high of ₹2,54,174. However, it could not sustain this peak for long and dived to the ₹2,22,502 level. But, the very next day, Tuesday, December 30th, silver showed a remarkable recovery, touching a high of ₹2,51,360. This means a strong comeback of approximately ₹27,000 per kg from the closing price of ₹2,24,429 on December 29th. Then, on December 31st, i.e., today, silver has once again seen a sharp decline. Looking at these three days collectively, silver has fallen by ₹21,946, or approximately ₹22,000, from its record high on December 29th.