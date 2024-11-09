scriptIND vs SA 1st T20: India thrash South Africa in Durban, Sanju Samson stars | IND vs SA 1st T20: India thrash South Africa in Durban, Sanju Samson stars | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

IND vs SA 1st T20: India thrash South Africa in Durban, Sanju Samson stars

IND vs SA 1st T20 Score and Highlights: Team India won the match against South Africa on Friday night, making it their 11th consecutive T20 win.

New DelhiNov 09, 2024 / 10:11 am

Patrika Desk

IND vs SA
IND vs SA 1st T20 Score and Highlights: Team India’s unbeaten streak continued in Durban. On Friday, the Indian team defeated South Africa by 61 runs, thanks to Sanju Samson’s brilliant century and the deadly bowling of Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy later on. Team India, batting first, scored 202 runs in 20 overs. In response, South Africa was all out for 141 runs, with Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy taking three wickets each. This is India’s fifth consecutive win in Durban, and the team has never lost a T20 match on this ground. With this win, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.
This win is India’s 11th consecutive T20 victory, and the team’s confidence is at an all-time high.

Sanju Samson’s bat roared

Earlier, the host team’s decision to bowl first proved costly. Samson smashed all the bowlers, scoring 107 runs in just 50 balls. He hit 10 sixes and seven fours, adding 88 runs in boundaries. This is the fastest T20 century by an Indian against South Africa. Samson also equalled Rohit Sharma’s record of hitting the most sixes in an international T20 match. Rohit achieved this feat against Sri Lanka on December 22, 2017, in Indore, where he hit 10 sixes in his innings of 118 runs.
In the fourth over, Abhishek Sharma (7) was caught out at mid-off by Gerald Coetzee, after which Samson added 66 runs for the second wicket with captain Suryakumar Yadav (21). Yadav was caught out by Patrick Kruger off Andile Simelan’s hands. Tilak Verma (33) also hit two sixes and three fours in his 18-ball innings. He was dismissed in the 15th over, with India’s score at 167. In the next over, Samson was dismissed for 175, getting caught by Tristan Stubbs at deep mid-wicket. He was trying to sweep a delivery from Keshav Maharaj.
After that, the Indian batsmen couldn’t do much. Rinku Singh scored 11, and Axar Patel scored seven runs. Arshdeep Singh remained unbeaten on five runs. South Africa needed 203 runs to win, with Coetzee taking three wickets for the hosts.

South Africa’s poor start

Chasing 203 runs, South Africa got off to a poor start, with captain Aiden Markram being dismissed by Arshdeep Singh in the very first over. In the fourth over, Avesh Khan dismissed Tristan Stubbs, giving South Africa their second blow. Ryan Rickleton was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy, and South Africa’s innings was in trouble. Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller tried to stabilize the innings, but Varun Chakravarthy sent both of them back to the pavilion, putting South Africa on the back foot. Patrick Kruger and Andile Simelan were dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi, with South Africa’s score at 93/7. Bishnoi then dismissed Janeson, and South Africa’s innings was almost over. In the end, Keshav Maharaj was dismissed by Avesh Khan, with India winning the match.

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs SA 1st T20: India thrash South Africa in Durban, Sanju Samson stars

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Mumbai: Election Commission tightens grip after Rs 2 crore cash recovered

Political

Mumbai: Election Commission tightens grip after Rs 2 crore cash recovered

in 3 hours

India and Pakistan to Face Off Again, Asian Cricket Council Makes Announcement

Cricket News

India and Pakistan to Face Off Again, Asian Cricket Council Makes Announcement

in 3 hours

Rajasthan By-Elections: Why Is Vasundhara Raje Missing from Campaign? BJP Leader Explains

Political

Rajasthan By-Elections: Why Is Vasundhara Raje Missing from Campaign? BJP Leader Explains

in 4 hours

IND vs SA 1st T20: India thrash South Africa in Durban, Sanju Samson stars

Cricket News

IND vs SA 1st T20: India thrash South Africa in Durban, Sanju Samson stars

in 4 hours

Latest Cricket News

IND vs SA 1st T20: India thrash South Africa in Durban, Sanju Samson stars

Cricket News

IND vs SA 1st T20: India thrash South Africa in Durban, Sanju Samson stars

in 4 hours

India and Pakistan to Face Off Again, Asian Cricket Council Makes Announcement

Cricket News

India and Pakistan to Face Off Again, Asian Cricket Council Makes Announcement

in 3 hours

This Afghanistan cricket legend suddenly announces retirement, Champions Trophy 2025 will be his final tournament

Cricket News

This Afghanistan cricket legend suddenly announces retirement, Champions Trophy 2025 will be his final tournament

14 hours ago

WI vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph clashes with captain Shai Hope, leaves field in anger, Board imposes two-match ban

Cricket News

WI vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph clashes with captain Shai Hope, leaves field in anger, Board imposes two-match ban

18 hours ago

Trending Sports News

पाकिस्तान से चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी की मेजबानी छीनने की तैयारी शुरू, ICC ने बनाया नया प्लान

क्रिकेट

पाकिस्तान से चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी की मेजबानी छीनने की तैयारी शुरू, ICC ने बनाया नया प्लान

in 4 hours

IND vs SA 1st T20i: टीम इंडिया ने अफ्रीका को रौंदकर रचा इतिहास, ये महा रिकॉर्ड बनाने वाला भारत दुनिया का पहला देश बना

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA 1st T20i: टीम इंडिया ने अफ्रीका को रौंदकर रचा इतिहास, ये महा रिकॉर्ड बनाने वाला भारत दुनिया का पहला देश बना

in 4 hours

IND vs SA 1st T20: डरबन में टीम इंडिया ने साउथ अफ्रीका को चारों खाने किया चित्त, संजू के अलावा ये खिलाड़ी रहे मैच के हीरो

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA 1st T20: डरबन में टीम इंडिया ने साउथ अफ्रीका को चारों खाने किया चित्त, संजू के अलावा ये खिलाड़ी रहे मैच के हीरो

in 4 hours

IND vs SA 1st T20: अफ्रीकी गेंदबाजों पर टूट कर बरसे संजू सैमसन, भारत ने पहले टी20 में दिया 203 रन का लक्ष्य

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA 1st T20: अफ्रीकी गेंदबाजों पर टूट कर बरसे संजू सैमसन, भारत ने पहले टी20 में दिया 203 रन का लक्ष्य

7 hours ago

IND vs SA 1st T20: डरबन में संजू सैमसन की बैटिंग देख दहला अफ्रीकी फैंस का दिल! भारत के टी20 इतिहास में लिखा नया कीर्तिमान

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA 1st T20: डरबन में संजू सैमसन की बैटिंग देख दहला अफ्रीकी फैंस का दिल! भारत के टी20 इतिहास में लिखा नया कीर्तिमान

6 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.