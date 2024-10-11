scriptPAK vs ENG 1st Test: Captain Shan Masood’s warning after embarrassing defeat against England in Multan | Latest News | Patrika News
PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Captain Shan Masood’s warning after embarrassing defeat against England in Multan

PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Pakistan has become the first team in Test history to lose a match by an innings after scoring over 500 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood looked disappointed after losing the first Test match against England by an innings and 47 runs. He said that the host team needs to learn how to take 20 wickets in five days of play. This defeat was like a bad dream for Pakistan, as they won the toss and scored over 500 runs in the first innings. Pakistan has become the first team in Test history to lose a match by an innings after scoring over 500 runs in the first innings.
Usually, the team that bats first wins the match or the result remains a draw. After the match, Masood said, “When you score 556 runs on the board, it’s very important to take 10 wickets and make the game stronger, but we didn’t do that. As a team, we need to improve our batting in the second innings. The most important thing, as I said earlier, is that we need to learn how to take 20 wickets.”
Pakistan is currently trailing 1-0 in the three-match series and the second Test is scheduled to start on October 15 in Multan. Pakistan’s poor performance in the longer format at home is consistently going downhill. However, Masood promised that he would put in all his efforts to change the script for Pakistan.

Pakistan team will take revenge

He said, “Making a quick comeback in the second Test will be beneficial for us, and we are eager for it. I never shy away from taking responsibility. The sorrow is that we are not getting the results that Pakistan cricket deserves. We are all working hard, we will give our best, and try to change this situation.”

