T20 World Cup 2026: How One Decision By The Team Management Changed Team India’s Fortunes

It seemed that Sanju's international career was over. He would never be able to make a comeback from here. But destiny perhaps had something else in store. As soon as Sanju was out, the team combination got disrupted. Due to having many left-handed batsmen in India's top order, the opposing teams started taking advantage of it. Teams began bowling off-spinners from the very first over, as off-spinners are often effective against left-handers. The result was that India's average for the first wicket in this tournament became a mere 6.8 runs, which was the lowest among the 20 teams participating in the tournament.