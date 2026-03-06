T20 World Cup 2026: How One Decision By The Team Management Changed Team India’s Fortunes

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson played a brilliant innings of 97 runs against the West Indies. (Photo: ESPNcricinfo)
Sanju Samson, T20 World Cup 2026: Whenever the T20 World Cup 2026 is remembered, the name of Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson will come to everyone's mind. When the team for the T20 World Cup was selected, he was given a place in the team as the first-choice wicketkeeper and opening batsman. However, he completely flopped in the five-match T20 series played against New Zealand, after which he was dropped from the tournament due to poor form.
It seemed that Sanju's international career was over. He would never be able to make a comeback from here. But destiny perhaps had something else in store. As soon as Sanju was out, the team combination got disrupted. Due to having many left-handed batsmen in India's top order, the opposing teams started taking advantage of it. Teams began bowling off-spinners from the very first over, as off-spinners are often effective against left-handers. The result was that India's average for the first wicket in this tournament became a mere 6.8 runs, which was the lowest among the 20 teams participating in the tournament.
8 (8) vs USA
1 (6) vs Pakistan
0 (3) vs Netherlands
0 (4) vs South Africa
Without Sanju, the opening pair couldn't even manage a double-digit partnership once. Despite this poor performance, when captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about Sanju's return, he replied with a laugh in a humorous tone, asking whose place he should be played in – Abhishek Sharma's or Tilak Varma's? In fact, at that time, both batsmen (Abhishek and Tilak) were struggling with poor form and were consistently disappointing. Yet, such a sarcastic and light-hearted statement from the captain was disheartening and disappointing for any player (especially Sanju, who was in the reserves).
The embarrassing defeat against South Africa forced the Indian team management to change the top order. As soon as Sanju Samson arrived, the opponents' off-spin strategy became ineffective. Sanju plays spin well, so if any team tried to bring on a spinner in the powerplay, Sanju thrashed that bowler.
25 (12) vs Namibia
48 (22) vs Zimbabwe
29(18) vs West Indies
20(12) vs England
Samson provided a blistering start against Zimbabwe, but he couldn't convert it into a big innings. Sanju was out for 24 runs off 15 balls in that match. However, India benefited from the quick start, the team had a 48-run partnership for the first wicket and posted a huge score of 256 runs. After this, Samson's bat did not stop, and he guided India to victory in knockout matches against both England and West Indies.
In the semi-final against England, Sanju Samson laid the foundation for a strong score with a 42-ball 89-run innings. He shared a 45-ball 97-run partnership with Ishan Kishan for the second wicket. In the do-or-die match between India and West Indies in Kolkata, he played an unbeaten 97-run innings. He came out to open for the Indian team chasing a target of 196 runs and returned victorious. Samson remained unbeaten on 97 off 50 balls.
Samson has scored 232 runs in the last 4 matches at an excellent average of 77.33. During this period, he hit 22 fours and 16 sixes. The ICC has nominated him for the 'Player of the Tournament' for his outstanding performance in this tournament. If Sanju wins this award, he will be the second Indian player after former captain Virat Kohli, to be named 'Player of the Tournament'.
