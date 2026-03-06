6 March 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: How One Decision By The Team Management Changed Team India’s Fortunes

The embarrassing defeat against South Africa has forced the Indian team management to change the top order. With the arrival of Sanju Samson, the opponents' off-spin strategy became ineffective.

3 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 06, 2026

Sanju samson, Ind vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson played a brilliant innings of 97 runs against the West Indies. (Photo: ESPNcricinfo)

Sanju Samson, T20 World Cup 2026: Whenever the T20 World Cup 2026 is remembered, the name of Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson will come to everyone's mind. When the team for the T20 World Cup was selected, he was given a place in the team as the first-choice wicketkeeper and opening batsman. However, he completely flopped in the five-match T20 series played against New Zealand, after which he was dropped from the tournament due to poor form.

Opening Pair Consistently Flops

It seemed that Sanju's international career was over. He would never be able to make a comeback from here. But destiny perhaps had something else in store. As soon as Sanju was out, the team combination got disrupted. Due to having many left-handed batsmen in India's top order, the opposing teams started taking advantage of it. Teams began bowling off-spinners from the very first over, as off-spinners are often effective against left-handers. The result was that India's average for the first wicket in this tournament became a mere 6.8 runs, which was the lowest among the 20 teams participating in the tournament.

India's Opening Partnerships Without Sanju in This World Cup:

8 (8) vs USA
1 (6) vs Pakistan
0 (3) vs Netherlands
0 (4) vs South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav Had Mocked Sanju

Without Sanju, the opening pair couldn't even manage a double-digit partnership once. Despite this poor performance, when captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about Sanju's return, he replied with a laugh in a humorous tone, asking whose place he should be played in – Abhishek Sharma's or Tilak Varma's? In fact, at that time, both batsmen (Abhishek and Tilak) were struggling with poor form and were consistently disappointing. Yet, such a sarcastic and light-hearted statement from the captain was disheartening and disappointing for any player (especially Sanju, who was in the reserves).

Batting Got Back on Track as Soon as Sanju Samson Arrived

The embarrassing defeat against South Africa forced the Indian team management to change the top order. As soon as Sanju Samson arrived, the opponents' off-spin strategy became ineffective. Sanju plays spin well, so if any team tried to bring on a spinner in the powerplay, Sanju thrashed that bowler.

India's Opening Partnerships with Sanju

25 (12) vs Namibia
48 (22) vs Zimbabwe
29(18) vs West Indies
20(12) vs England

Samson provided a blistering start against Zimbabwe, but he couldn't convert it into a big innings. Sanju was out for 24 runs off 15 balls in that match. However, India benefited from the quick start, the team had a 48-run partnership for the first wicket and posted a huge score of 256 runs. After this, Samson's bat did not stop, and he guided India to victory in knockout matches against both England and West Indies.

Sanju Samson Smashed Two Consecutive Half-Centuries

In the semi-final against England, Sanju Samson laid the foundation for a strong score with a 42-ball 89-run innings. He shared a 45-ball 97-run partnership with Ishan Kishan for the second wicket. In the do-or-die match between India and West Indies in Kolkata, he played an unbeaten 97-run innings. He came out to open for the Indian team chasing a target of 196 runs and returned victorious. Samson remained unbeaten on 97 off 50 balls.

Samson has scored 232 runs in the last 4 matches at an excellent average of 77.33. During this period, he hit 22 fours and 16 sixes. The ICC has nominated him for the 'Player of the Tournament' for his outstanding performance in this tournament. If Sanju wins this award, he will be the second Indian player after former captain Virat Kohli, to be named 'Player of the Tournament'.

Get the latest sports news, cricket updates, scores, and highlights from India and around the world on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2026

Published on:

06 Mar 2026 09:06 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / T20 World Cup 2026: How One Decision By The Team Management Changed Team India’s Fortunes

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

T20 World Cup

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Wanted to Give His ‘Player of the Match’ Award to Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju Samson
Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistani player’s misconduct with female staff member; manager apologises

Pakistan player not play in The Hundred
Cricket News

South Africa captain Aiden Markram after semi-final defeat: ‘It’s a big slap in the face’

SA vs NZ
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: What if it rains in the India-England semi-final? Is there a reserve day?

England vs India
Cricket News

India vs England Semi-Final in T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Rain Washes Out the Match — Who Advances to the Final?

Team India
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.