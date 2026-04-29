Asaram News: Significant Relief as Rajasthan High Court Extends Interim Bail Until 25 May

Asaram (Photo: Patrika)
Jodhpur: Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a sexual assault case, has been granted further relief. The Rajasthan High Court has extended the duration of Asaram’s interim bail until 25 May.
The High Court held a hearing today regarding the application to extend Asaram's interim bail period. During the proceedings, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice SP Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma ordered the extension of the bail period until 25 May.
The Rajasthan High Court had previously granted Asaram six months of relief on 29 October 2025. However, prior to the expiration of the bail period on 29 April, Asaram's lawyers submitted an application to the High Court on Tuesday. The application requested an extension of the bail duration, citing Asaram's poor health.
The application presented to the court stated that 86-year-old Asaram is still undergoing treatment and has not fully recovered, therefore requiring more time. Following the hearing on this matter today, the court granted Asaram relief until 25 May.
The Rajasthan High Court first granted bail to Asaram in October 2025. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma delivered the verdict while hearing the bail petition. The petition had been filed on medical grounds. This marked the first time Asaram received bail from the Rajasthan High Court. Previously, he had surrendered on 30 August 2025, following the expiry of an interim bail period.
Notably, a case was registered in 2013 regarding the sexual assault of a minor at an ashram located in Jodhpur. Following a lengthy trial, a special POCSO court found Asaram guilty in 2018 and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
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