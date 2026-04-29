Asaram News: Significant Relief as Rajasthan High Court Extends Interim Bail Until 25 May

The Rajasthan High Court first granted bail to Asaram in October 2025. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sangeeta Sharma delivered the verdict while hearing the bail petition. The petition had been filed on medical grounds. This marked the first time Asaram received bail from the Rajasthan High Court. Previously, he had surrendered on 30 August 2025, following the expiry of an interim bail period.