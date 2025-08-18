Breaking: Minor Sold for ₹120,000, Forced Marriage Orchestrated by Mastermind

Katni. A sensational case of human trafficking and rape involving a 15-year-old girl has come to light in the Rangnath Nagar police station area. The girl was sold for ₹120,000 in Haryana by her friend's mother, who then forced her into marriage. In this heinous crime, the accused woman posed as the girl's mother and another individual as her maternal uncle to facilitate the deal. After the girl failed to return home for 15 days, her family filed a complaint, prompting a police investigation that uncovered this serious case of human trafficking.
Upon receiving information about the disappearance of the 15-year-old girl residing in the Rangnath Nagar police station area, her parents contacted the local police. The family stated that the girl frequently visited her friend's house. When she did not return home for 15 days, the family appealed to CSP Neha Pacchisya. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the CSP immediately launched an investigation. On 5 August, a case of the girl's abduction was registered at the Rangnath Nagar police station, and a search was initiated.
The police questioned the girl's friend's mother, Sapna Gurjar (35), a resident of Bandhwa Tola, originally from Rajasthan. Initially evasive, Sapna confessed her crime under intense questioning. She revealed that she had conspired with a young man from Haryana to sell the girl for ₹120,000 and force her into marriage.
Acting swiftly, the police raided Hooda district, Palwal in Haryana, where the girl was found in the custody of Robbie Jat (25). During questioning, Robbie admitted to paying Sapna Gurjar and the alleged maternal uncle ₹120,000 to marry the girl. The girl had been trying to escape for the past eight days, but Robbie had prevented her from doing so. The police rescued the girl, arrested Robbie, and brought him to Katni.
The police investigation revealed that Sapna Gurjar was running a gang that trafficked girls and forced them into marriage. Two other individuals from Jhansi and Haryana are also involved in this case, and the police are searching for them. A case has been registered against Sapna Gurjar and Robbie Jat under the Human Trafficking Act, Rape Act, Kidnapping Act, POCSO Act, and SC/ST Act. Sapna Gurjar was presented before the court on 12 August and sent to jail. Similarly, Robbie Jat was produced in court on 14 August and also sent to jail. The girl has been safely reunited with her parents.
Statement
A woman, along with a young man, sold a girl in Haryana and forced her into marriage. This human trafficking racket was exposed following a complaint from the family. The woman who sold the girl and the man who married her have been sent to jail. The search for other members of this gang is ongoing.
Neha Pacchisya, CSP.