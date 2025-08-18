Breaking: Minor Sold for ₹120,000, Forced Marriage Orchestrated by Mastermind

The police investigation revealed that Sapna Gurjar was running a gang that trafficked girls and forced them into marriage. Two other individuals from Jhansi and Haryana are also involved in this case, and the police are searching for them. A case has been registered against Sapna Gurjar and Robbie Jat under the Human Trafficking Act, Rape Act, Kidnapping Act, POCSO Act, and SC/ST Act. Sapna Gurjar was presented before the court on 12 August and sent to jail. Similarly, Robbie Jat was produced in court on 14 August and also sent to jail. The girl has been safely reunited with her parents.