Major Crackdown on Quackery in Deogarh: Illegal Clinic Raided, Medicines and Injections Seized

Health department officials inspecting a private clinic
Deogarh: On Wednesday, authorities in the Deogarh block took decisive action against illegal "Bengali quacks" endangering public health. Under the directions of the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Rajsamand, Dr Hemant Bindal, a joint team from the Medical and Health Department and the local administration conducted a special operation.
The raid was led by Deogarh Tehsildar Sajjanram Chaudhary and Block Chief Medical Officer (BCMO) Dr Anurag Sharma. The team conducted a surprise inspection at Dhanlaxmi Medical and Clinic, located in Kamlighat, Deogarh, causing a stir in the vicinity.
During the inspection, the team discovered evidence of patient treatment, including used empty injections and various medicines within the medical store. This clearly indicated that medical treatment was being administered without legal authorisation. Schedule-H category drugs and injections were found on-site and were immediately seized as per regulations. The team took possession of injections, a variety of medicines, syringes, and needles, confirming that illegal medical practices were being conducted.
As news of the raid spread through the area, several other quacks shut down their illegal clinics and fled the scene. This suggests that such illicit activities have been operating in the region for an extended period.
The operation was successfully executed with the coordination of Tehsildar Sajjanram Chaudhary, BCMO Dr Anurag Sharma, Ayurvedic Medical Officer Dr Sampat Mewada, and a police contingent present at the spot.
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