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Major Crackdown on Quackery in Deogarh: Illegal Clinic Raided, Medicines and Injections Seized

On Wednesday, the administration took a firm stand in the Deogarh block against illegal Bengali quacks playing with the health of the general public.

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Deoghar

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Patrika Desk

Apr 30, 2026

निजी क्लीनिक की जांच करते स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अ​धिकारी

Health department officials inspecting a private clinic

Deogarh: On Wednesday, authorities in the Deogarh block took decisive action against illegal "Bengali quacks" endangering public health. Under the directions of the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Rajsamand, Dr Hemant Bindal, a joint team from the Medical and Health Department and the local administration conducted a special operation.

The raid was led by Deogarh Tehsildar Sajjanram Chaudhary and Block Chief Medical Officer (BCMO) Dr Anurag Sharma. The team conducted a surprise inspection at Dhanlaxmi Medical and Clinic, located in Kamlighat, Deogarh, causing a stir in the vicinity.

Shocking Revelations During Investigation

During the inspection, the team discovered evidence of patient treatment, including used empty injections and various medicines within the medical store. This clearly indicated that medical treatment was being administered without legal authorisation. Schedule-H category drugs and injections were found on-site and were immediately seized as per regulations. The team took possession of injections, a variety of medicines, syringes, and needles, confirming that illegal medical practices were being conducted.

Absconding Upon Information of Action

As news of the raid spread through the area, several other quacks shut down their illegal clinics and fled the scene. This suggests that such illicit activities have been operating in the region for an extended period.

Administration and Police Vigilance

The operation was successfully executed with the coordination of Tehsildar Sajjanram Chaudhary, BCMO Dr Anurag Sharma, Ayurvedic Medical Officer Dr Sampat Mewada, and a police contingent present at the spot.

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Published on:

30 Apr 2026 11:24 am

News / Crime / Major Crackdown on Quackery in Deogarh: Illegal Clinic Raided, Medicines and Injections Seized

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