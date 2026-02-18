18 February 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

MP Budget 2026

AI Summit 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Crime

'Digital Arrest' Scam in Raipur: RTO Agent Defrauded of ₹17.15 Lakh by Cybercriminals Posing as ATS Officer

RTO Agent Cyber Fraud: In Raipur, cyber thugs have once again carried out a major fraud using the new tactic of 'digital arrest'.

2 min read

Raipur

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 18, 2026

RTO एजेंट से 17.15 लाख की ठगी(photo-AI)

RTO agent duped of ₹17.15 lakh. (Photo: AI-generated)

RTO Agent Cyber Fraud: Cybercriminals in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, have once again executed a major fraud using a new tactic of 'digital arrest'. The accused, posing as Mumbai ATS officers, kept a resident RTO agent from Tikrapara and his family under surveillance via video call for 24 hours and transferred ₹17.15 lakh.

The victim, Sharad Kumar Tiwari, received a call from an unknown number informing him that his Aadhaar card and bank account had been used in serious crimes like money laundering. Under the guise of avoiding arrest and cooperating with the investigation, he was instructed to remain on a video call continuously.

RTO Agent Cyber Fraud: How the Trap Was Set

The fraudsters, claiming to be Mumbai ATS officers, intimidated the victim by stating that he would be arrested immediately if he did not cooperate. Subsequently, he and his family were kept under digital surveillance for 24 hours. During this period, they obtained bank account details and transferred a total of ₹17.15 lakh in various instalments.

Family Also Targeted

The cybercriminals also involved other family members in the video call, exerting psychological pressure. They were warned not to make any phone calls or leave their homes. Due to constant threats and surveillance, the family remained terrified and followed the fraudsters' instructions.

Case Registered, Investigation Underway

Upon realising they had been defrauded, the victim filed a complaint at the Tikrapara police station. The police have registered a case against unknown accused under sections of cheating and the IT Act and have begun an investigation. Efforts are being made to identify the accused based on bank accounts, transaction details, and call records.

Police Appeal

The police have appealed to citizens that no agency conducts 'digital arrests' via phone or video calls, nor do they ask for confidential bank account information. Any information regarding suspicious calls should be immediately reported to the cyber helpline number 1930 or the nearest police station.

Share the news:

Updated on:

18 Feb 2026 04:01 pm

Published on:

18 Feb 2026 03:59 pm

News / Crime / 'Digital Arrest' Scam in Raipur: RTO Agent Defrauded of ₹17.15 Lakh by Cybercriminals Posing as ATS Officer

Big News

View All

Crime

Trending

Jaipur: College evacuated after RDX bomb threat email, search underway

Jaipur

Are You Eating Husks and Sawdust in Your Spices? Major Adulteration Racket Exposed in MP

Gwalior News
Gwalior

Valentine's Day Tragedy: Couple Found Shot Dead in Car in Noida, Pistol Recovered

सांकेतिक तस्वीर फोटो जेनरेट AI
Crime

Kota Tragedy: MP NEET student dies by suicide after ‘save me’ plea

Rajashtan-Police
Kota

UPSC Aspirant Falls into Rs 25 Crore Fraud Trap; Fake Firm Floats Bank Account

लाइब्रेरी फीस भरते समय खुला बड़ा साइबर फ्रॉड
Crime
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.