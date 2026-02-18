'Digital Arrest' Scam in Raipur: RTO Agent Defrauded of ₹17.15 Lakh by Cybercriminals Posing as ATS Officer

RTO agent duped of ₹17.15 lakh. (Photo: AI-generated)
RTO Agent Cyber Fraud: Cybercriminals in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, have once again executed a major fraud using a new tactic of 'digital arrest'. The accused, posing as Mumbai ATS officers, kept a resident RTO agent from Tikrapara and his family under surveillance via video call for 24 hours and transferred ₹17.15 lakh.
The victim, Sharad Kumar Tiwari, received a call from an unknown number informing him that his Aadhaar card and bank account had been used in serious crimes like money laundering. Under the guise of avoiding arrest and cooperating with the investigation, he was instructed to remain on a video call continuously.
The fraudsters, claiming to be Mumbai ATS officers, intimidated the victim by stating that he would be arrested immediately if he did not cooperate. Subsequently, he and his family were kept under digital surveillance for 24 hours. During this period, they obtained bank account details and transferred a total of ₹17.15 lakh in various instalments.
The cybercriminals also involved other family members in the video call, exerting psychological pressure. They were warned not to make any phone calls or leave their homes. Due to constant threats and surveillance, the family remained terrified and followed the fraudsters' instructions.
Upon realising they had been defrauded, the victim filed a complaint at the Tikrapara police station. The police have registered a case against unknown accused under sections of cheating and the IT Act and have begun an investigation. Efforts are being made to identify the accused based on bank accounts, transaction details, and call records.
The police have appealed to citizens that no agency conducts 'digital arrests' via phone or video calls, nor do they ask for confidential bank account information. Any information regarding suspicious calls should be immediately reported to the cyber helpline number 1930 or the nearest police station.
