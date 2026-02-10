10 February 2026,

Tuesday

Dehradun

Roadways Fare Hiked by up to ₹100, Passengers to Bear the Brunt, Know the Reason

Roadways Travel Expensive: The fare for roadways buses has been increased by up to ₹100. This problem has arisen due to route changes. This is affecting passengers. Passengers already struggling with inflation are facing numerous difficulties.

less than 1 minute read

Dehradun

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 10, 2026

The Transport Corporation has increased the fare of roadways buses by Rs 100

Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has increased the fare for roadways buses.

Roadways Travel Expensive: The fare for roadways buses has been increased by up to one hundred rupees. Currently, the Shardiya Kanwar Mela is underway in the holy city of Haridwar. People from across the country are arriving in Haridwar to collect Kanwar.

This has led to massive crowds in Haridwar. In view of traffic jams and passenger safety, the transport corporation has diverted the routes of roadways buses since Monday. Passengers are facing significant inconvenience due to the change in routes for buses plying between Haridwar and Kumaon Mandal.

Fares have been increased on routes to Almora, Haldwani, Ramnagar, Rudrapur, Kashipur, Nainital, and Jaspur, as well as Najibabad, Dhampur, and Moradabad. Roadways has increased the fare by 50 rupees per passenger for departures and up to 100 rupees for returns.

According to Vishal Chandra, AGM of Haridwar depot, buses going from Haridwar to Najibabad are being sent via the Chidiyapur canal-side route due to the Shardiya Kanwar Mela. This has led to a fare increase of 50 rupees per passenger. Roadways buses are now coming via Dhampur-Bijnor and partially via Muzaffarnagar, with an additional fare of 100 rupees being charged.

On Mahashivratri, traffic will follow a one-way system in Neelkanth Dham due to the surge in devotees. Vehicles coming from Haridwar will be allowed entry via Garud Chatti. Vehicles returning will move through the bypass near Garud Chatti and head directly towards the barrage. From there, traffic will be diverted towards Haridwar.

On Mahashivratri, the Neelkanth Shiv Temple witnesses a massive gathering of devotees for jalabhishek. Lakhs of Shiva devotees arrive from across Uttarakhand and several other states.

Published on:

10 Feb 2026 12:42 pm

News / Uttarakhand / Dehradun / Roadways Fare Hiked by up to ₹100, Passengers to Bear the Brunt, Know the Reason

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

