Roadways Fare Hiked by up to ₹100, Passengers to Bear the Brunt, Know the Reason

According to Vishal Chandra, AGM of Haridwar depot, buses going from Haridwar to Najibabad are being sent via the Chidiyapur canal-side route due to the Shardiya Kanwar Mela. This has led to a fare increase of 50 rupees per passenger. Roadways buses are now coming via Dhampur-Bijnor and partially via Muzaffarnagar, with an additional fare of 100 rupees being charged.