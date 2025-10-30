Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Dhar

Major Announcement: New ‘Lok’ to be Built in MP, First Phase of Construction to Cost ₹3 Crore

MP News: A grand 'Lok' is set to be built in Dhar on the lines of Mahakal Lok. Complete construction details were presented in a video presentation.

Dhar

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

dhareshwar lok dhar new religious corridor dhar mp news

Dhareshwar Lok Dham, new religious corridor in Dhar (Photo: Social Media)

Dhareshwar Lok: Dhar city's King of Kings, Lord Dharanath's temple will be developed as Dhareshwar Lok. Extensive preparations have been made for this. An amount of three crore rupees has been sanctioned by the government. With this, a satsang hall with a capacity of 1500 will be built behind the temple.

Dhareshwar Lok is to be constructed on the lines of Mahakal Lok. The work will be completed in different phases. A 3D walk-through project has been prepared, according to which the construction will take place. On Wednesday, the district administration organised a ceremony. The picture of the Lok construction was presented through a video presentation. (mp news)

MLA Raised Demand Before CM

MLA Neena Verma had been making continuous efforts in this direction. She had also raised the demand before Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav several times. The MLA said that with the blessings of Baba Dharanath, the city is moving forward at a fast pace of development. The Dhareshwar temple is also a centre of public faith. The construction of Dhareshwar Lok will give it a special identity. She appealed to the public to actively participate in the construction of Dhareshwar Lok and contribute to making it a grand symbol of public faith.

Unique Confluence of Tourism and Spirituality

Former Union Minister Vikram Verma said that this Lok will become a unique confluence of tourism and spirituality in the coming times. On this occasion, Collector Priyank Mishra said that the Dharanath temple is not only religiously important but also a centre of public emotions. Its development as Dhareshwar Lok will further strengthen the cultural identity of the region. Every year in Bhadrapad, an attractive procession of Baba is taken out, in which Dharanath, seated in a palanquin, goes out to know the condition of his subjects.

From Politicians to Administrative Officers Offer Prayers

From politicians to police and administrative officers, all offer prayers at the shrine of Baba. It is believed that Lord Dharanath was established by King Bhoj. This temple is thousands of years old. Mughal invaders attacked the temple and tried to damage it by breaking it, but seeing the miracles of Lord Dharanath, the Mughal rulers fled.

Vast Form Shown in 3D Video Presentation

In the organised conference, the complete information about the construction of Dhareshwar Lok was shown in the form of a video presentation to the public and public representatives, which was greatly appreciated by the common people present. A BD project has been prepared, and work will be done accordingly. Mahant Nilesh Bharti, SDM Rahul Gupta, members of the Dharanath Aarti Mandal, social workers, and many citizens were present at the event.

Construction in the Vacant Space Behind the Main Temple

In the construction of Dhareshwar Lok, the main temple will remain in its old form. While construction work, a beautiful garden, lighting, etc., will be installed in the vacant space behind the temple and the adjacent area, which will provide joy to the devotees with its attraction.

