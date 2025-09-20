Teen Dies by Suicide Over ₹10 in Rajasthan

Dholpur: A shocking incident has come to light in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. A 16-year-old boy committed suicide after being upset over not receiving just ₹10. The incident took place on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Abhi, son of Kuldeep Khatik.
Family members said that the teenager had asked his mother for ₹10, but she refused to give him the money. He went into his room and committed suicide. When Abhi didn't respond for a long time, his mother went into the room and was horrified by the sight.
A crowd gathered after the woman's screams. Upon receiving information, the police also arrived at the scene. The police took possession of the body around 10 pm on Thursday and kept it in the mortuary of the district hospital. After the post-mortem on Friday, the police handed over the body to the family.