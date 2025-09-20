Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Dholpur

Teen Dies by Suicide Over ₹10 in Rajasthan

Shocking incident in Rajasthan's Dholpur district: A teenager took his own life over a mere ₹10.

Dholpur

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

Rajasthan Police
Representative Image

Dholpur: A shocking incident has come to light in Dholpur district of Rajasthan. A 16-year-old boy committed suicide after being upset over not receiving just ₹10. The incident took place on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Abhi, son of Kuldeep Khatik.

Family members said that the teenager had asked his mother for ₹10, but she refused to give him the money. He went into his room and committed suicide. When Abhi didn't respond for a long time, his mother went into the room and was horrified by the sight.

Crowd gathers after woman's screams

A crowd gathered after the woman's screams. Upon receiving information, the police also arrived at the scene. The police took possession of the body around 10 pm on Thursday and kept it in the mortuary of the district hospital. After the post-mortem on Friday, the police handed over the body to the family.

Published on:

20 Sept 2025 09:50 am

English News / Rajasthan / Dholpur / Teen Dies by Suicide Over ₹10 in Rajasthan
