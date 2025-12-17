AAI Announces Vacancies for 2025, Salary Over ₹1 Lakh, Know All Details

AAI Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)
AAI Recruitment 2025: There is a great opportunity for young people aspiring to get a job in the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has started the recruitment process for the posts of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant in the Non-Executive Cadre for the North Eastern Region. Online applications for these posts started on December 12, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of AAI, aai.aero. The last date for application has been set as January 11, 2026.
Candidates applying for the Senior Assistant post must possess a diploma in Electronics, Telecommunication, or Radio Engineering, along with at least two years of work experience in the relevant field. For the Junior Assistant (HR) post, a graduation degree in any discipline is required. For Junior Assistant (Fire Service), candidates who have passed 10th grade and completed a three-year regular diploma in Mechanical, Automobile, or Fire-related fields can apply. Additionally, 12th-pass candidates who have completed regular studies can also apply for this post.
As part of the recruitment process, candidates will be selected based on a written examination and document verification. A computer literacy test will also be conducted for the Junior Assistant post. For more information related to the recruitment, the notification can be referred to.
Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories will have to pay a fee of ₹1000. However, women candidates, SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, and candidates who have completed one year of apprenticeship training in AAI are completely exempted from the application fee. Such candidates can apply without any charge.
