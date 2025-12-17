AAI Announces Vacancies for 2025, Salary Over ₹1 Lakh, Know All Details

AAI Recruitment 2025: There is a great opportunity for young people aspiring to get a job in the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has started the recruitment process for the posts of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant in the Non-Executive Cadre for the North Eastern Region. Online applications for these posts started on December 12, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of AAI, aai.aero. The last date for application has been set as January 11, 2026.