Banaras Hindu University Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 8th-10th Pass, Salary Up to ₹30,000, Apply Soon

This recruitment has been released under the 'National Programme for Healthcare of the Elderly' (NPHCE) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Selected candidates will be appointed in the Department of Geriatric Medicine at the Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhu. This department works for the healthcare of the elderly. Recruitment is being done for a total of 7 posts. These posts are on a contract basis, but can be extended if the work is satisfactory.