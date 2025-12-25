25 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Banaras Hindu University Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 8th-10th Pass, Salary Up to ₹30,000, Apply Soon

BHU has released a notification for recruitments in the Health Department. Read the full story to know more.

2 min read
Google source verification

Varanasi

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 25, 2025

BHU Vacancy 2025

BHU Vacancy 2025 (Image: Patrika)

If you are an 8th, 10th pass, or a graduate and are looking for a good, excellent job, then this news is very special for you. Banaras Hindu University (Bhu) has released recruitment for some posts in its health department. The special thing is that even less educated candidates are getting a chance. The application process is completely offline, and eligible candidates can apply by December 30, 2025. Hurry, as time is running out.

Under Which Programme is This Recruitment?

This recruitment has been released under the 'National Programme for Healthcare of the Elderly' (NPHCE) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Selected candidates will be appointed in the Department of Geriatric Medicine at the Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhu. This department works for the healthcare of the elderly. Recruitment is being done for a total of 7 posts. These posts are on a contract basis, but can be extended if the work is satisfactory.

Which Posts Are Available?

The recruitment includes three main posts:

Program Assistant
Ward Assistant or Hospital Attendant
Safai Karmachari or Sanitary Attendant
Selected individuals will receive a fixed salary ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 per month as per their post. Candidates with experience related to elderly care will be given preference.

What are the Qualifications and Age Limit?
Different qualifications have been set for each post:

Program Assistant: A second-class graduate degree is mandatory. Additionally, 6 months of computer training or a computer diploma and at least 1 year of work experience are required.
Ward Assistant/Hospital Attendant: 10th pass and 1 year of experience as a stretcher bearer or ward assistant in a good hospital.
Safai Karmachari/Sanitary Attendant: 8th pass and 1 year of work experience.

The age limit is approximately between 30 to 35 years. Those with experience in elderly healthcare (geriatric) will get an added advantage.

How to Apply
The application process is very simple, but it is offline:

First, visit the official website of Bhu (bhu.ac.in) and download the application form format from there. Fill the form in neat handwriting. Paste a passport-size photograph and sign in the designated space. Attach self-attested copies of all necessary documents (educational certificates, experience certificates, age proof, etc.).

Send the complete application via speed post or registered post to the following address:
Professor Anoop Singh (Nodal Officer), NPHCE,
Department of Geriatric Medicine,
Institute of Medical Sciences,
Banaras Hindu University,
Varanasi – 221005 (Uttar Pradesh)
The application is absolutely free; no fees will be charged. Applications received after December 30, 2025, will not be accepted. Selection may be through a written examination or interview.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

25 Dec 2025 01:03 pm

English News / Education News / Banaras Hindu University Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 8th-10th Pass, Salary Up to ₹30,000, Apply Soon

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for Government Jobs in 326 Stenographer Posts, Know How to Apply

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025
Education News

BSF Announces Bumper Recruitment for 10th Pass Youth with Salary Over ₹69,000, Know Full Details

BSF Recruitment 2025
Education News

RBI Recruitment 2025: Golden Opportunity to Become an Officer, Know All Details

RBI Recruitment 2025
Education News

UP Home Guard Recruitment Exam to be Held on These Dates, Know Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Salary

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025
Education News

Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Exam Schedule Released, Know When and How to Download Admit Card

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2026
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.