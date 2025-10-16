Delhi University’s 12 Colleges Receive ₹108 Crore Fund, Education Minister Calls it ‘Diwali Gift’ from CM

Delhi University (Image-DU)
Delhi University: The Delhi government has provided relief to 12 fully funded colleges under its purview by releasing ₹108 crore as the third instalment for the financial year 2025-26. This amount will be used to meet the salary requirements of teachers and staff working in the colleges, as well as for maintenance and capital expenditure needs. Education Minister Ashish Sood stated that a total of ₹325 crore has been disbursed to these colleges in three instalments so far during the financial year 2025-26. He added that the government's aim is to ensure that no educational institution faces a shortage of funds.
The benefit of this government instalment will be received by 12 colleges. These include Acharya Narendra Dev College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, B.R. Ambedkar College, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Bhagini Nivedita College, Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, Indira Gandhi College of Physical Education, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharshi Valmiki College of Education, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences, and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business.
Education Minister Ashish Sood mentioned that this grant can be considered a "Diwali gift" for these colleges by the Chief Minister, as it will directly benefit teachers, staff, and students alike. The minister also informed that an additional ₹24 crore has been released for the maintenance of buildings, electricity and water facilities, and other essential arrangements in these 12 colleges. This money will be prioritised for the development of infrastructure and basic facilities within the colleges.
