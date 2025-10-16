Delhi University’s 12 Colleges Receive ₹108 Crore Fund, Education Minister Calls it ‘Diwali Gift’ from CM

Delhi University: The Delhi government has provided relief to 12 fully funded colleges under its purview by releasing ₹108 crore as the third instalment for the financial year 2025-26. This amount will be used to meet the salary requirements of teachers and staff working in the colleges, as well as for maintenance and capital expenditure needs. Education Minister Ashish Sood stated that a total of ₹325 crore has been disbursed to these colleges in three instalments so far during the financial year 2025-26. He added that the government's aim is to ensure that no educational institution faces a shortage of funds.