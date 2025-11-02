Diljit Dosanjh Impresses on KBC, Wins ₹50 Lakh with Difficult Film Question

When it comes to the question, Diljit Dosanjh was asked a question about a singer and a song. The question was, 'Which famous musician composed the original tune that played at the beginning of Doordarshan's broadcast?' Four options were also given for this. Which included A. Ustad Bismillah Khan, B. Pandit Ravi Shankar, C. Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, D. Dr. L. Subramaniam. Diljit was confused about the answer to the question. Confused between Pandit Ravi Shankar and Hariprasad Chaurasia, Diljit initially hesitated to take a lifeline. But Amitabh Bachchan explained to him that taking a lifeline is not a weakness, but a sign of intelligence. After this, Diljit took the 50-50 lifeline. Two options were removed, leaving only B (Pandit Ravi Shankar) and D (Dr. L. Subramaniam) in front of him. After which, Diljit said with a laugh, 'I already felt that Pandit Ravi Shankar was the correct answer. Now I have wasted the lifeline by taking 50-50.' After which, he finally trusted the option. Which turned out to be correct. With this correct answer, he won ₹50 lakh.