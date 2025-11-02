Diljit Dosanjh Impresses on KBC, Wins ₹50 Lakh with Difficult Film Question

Diljit Dosanjh (Image-Instagram/diljitdosanjh)
Diljit Dosanjh is a famous singer and actor. Diljit Dosanjh remains in the media and social media for his films and concerts. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh appeared on the trending reality show 'KBC'. He also won ₹50 lakh in this game. At the end of the game, Diljit was just two steps away from the ₹7 crore question when the episode's time ended. But we are going to tell you what question was asked, the answer to which won him ₹50 lakh.
When it comes to the question, Diljit Dosanjh was asked a question about a singer and a song. The question was, 'Which famous musician composed the original tune that played at the beginning of Doordarshan's broadcast?' Four options were also given for this. Which included A. Ustad Bismillah Khan, B. Pandit Ravi Shankar, C. Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, D. Dr. L. Subramaniam. Diljit was confused about the answer to the question. Confused between Pandit Ravi Shankar and Hariprasad Chaurasia, Diljit initially hesitated to take a lifeline. But Amitabh Bachchan explained to him that taking a lifeline is not a weakness, but a sign of intelligence. After this, Diljit took the 50-50 lifeline. Two options were removed, leaving only B (Pandit Ravi Shankar) and D (Dr. L. Subramaniam) in front of him. After which, Diljit said with a laugh, 'I already felt that Pandit Ravi Shankar was the correct answer. Now I have wasted the lifeline by taking 50-50.' After which, he finally trusted the option. Which turned out to be correct. With this correct answer, he won ₹50 lakh.
During this show, when Amitabh Bachchan announced that time was up, Diljit jokingly said, 'I haven't lost, give me my money. I still have one lifeline left, and two questions remaining, I will answer them all.' The audience burst into laughter at his words. During the episode, Diljit Dosanjh also shared many memories from his childhood. He told Amitabh Bachchan, 'Sir, in my childhood, I used to watch your films on Doordarshan. When your film or Dharmendra sir's film came, it was a lot of fun. Because it had action and fights.'
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending