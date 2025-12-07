Graduate Job Opportunity: Hostel Manager Recruitment with ₹100 Application Fee

Under the age limit criteria, the minimum age for applicants has been set at 21 years. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per rules. The candidate's age will be calculated as of August 1, 2025. The maximum age for male candidates of the general category is 37 years, while the maximum age for female candidates of the general category and male and female candidates of Backward and Extremely Backward Classes is set at 40 years. Meanwhile, male and female candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes can apply up to the age of 42 years.