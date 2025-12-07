7 December 2025,

Sunday

Education News

Graduate Job Opportunity: Hostel Manager Recruitment with ₹100 Application Fee

A total of 91 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Regarding educational qualification, candidates must possess a degree in BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration).

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 07, 2025

BTSC Hostel Manager vacancy 2025

BTSC Hostel Manager vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)

BTSC Hostel Manager vacancy 2025: This is a golden opportunity for graduate youth to secure a good job. The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has started the recruitment process for the posts of Hostel Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the commission at btsc.bihar.gov.in. The application submission process began on December 5, 2025, and the last date for submitting applications has been set as January 5, 2025.

Number of Vacancies

A total of 91 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Reservation of posts for various categories is pre-determined, including 37 for the unreserved category, 9 for the economically weaker section, 14 for Scheduled Castes, 1 for Scheduled Tribes, 16 for Extremely Backward Classes, 11 for Backward Classes, and 3 posts for women of Backward Classes. For more information related to this recruitment, the detailed notification can be referred to.

Eligibility Criteria

Regarding educational qualifications, candidates must possess a degree in BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration). Alternatively, graduation from a recognised university along with a Post Graduate Diploma in Hotel Management is also valid. Applicants from all categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

Important Age Limit

Under the age limit criteria, the minimum age for applicants has been set at 21 years. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per rules. The candidate's age will be calculated as of August 1, 2025. The maximum age for male candidates of the general category is 37 years, while the maximum age for female candidates of the general category and male and female candidates of Backward and Extremely Backward Classes is set at 40 years. Meanwhile, male and female candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes can apply up to the age of 42 years.

