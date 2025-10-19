ISRO Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Multiple Technical Posts, Salary Exceeding ₹1.50 Lakh

ISRO Recruitment 2025 (Image-ISRO Official)
A great opportunity has emerged for young people aspiring to work at ISRO. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota, of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a recruitment notification for various posts. The application process has begun on the official website apps.shar.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online until November 14, 2025. ISRO is the premier space agency of the Government of India, responsible for the development of space technology and research activities in the country.
The educational qualification for this recruitment has been set according to different posts. Candidates must possess one of the following qualifications: B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. Engineering, Diploma (Engineering/Chemical/Nursing etc.), ITI or 10th Pass (SSLC/SSC), B.A./B.Sc./Graduation or equivalent degree.
Regarding the age limit, as of November 14, 2025, candidates must be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 35 years old. Candidates from reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per government rules.
|Post Name
|Vacancies
|Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’
|23
|Technical Assistant
|28
|Scientific Assistant
|3
|Library Assistant ‘A’
|1
|Radiographer ‘A’
|1
|Technician ‘B’
|70
|Draftsman ‘B’
|2
|Cook
|3
|Fireman ‘A’
|6
|Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’
|3
|Nurse – B
|1
|Total
|141
Selected candidates will be paid a salary ranging from ₹19,900 to ₹1,77,500 per month. This will be the basic pay, which will also include other allowances. The selection process involves several stages, including a written examination, skill test, document verification, and medical examination.
