Education News

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Multiple Technical Posts, Salary Exceeding ₹1.50 Lakh

For this recruitment, the educational qualification has been set according to different posts. Candidates must possess one of these qualifications.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 19, 2025

ISRO Recruitment 2025

ISRO Recruitment 2025 (Image-ISRO Official)

A great opportunity has emerged for young people aspiring to work at ISRO. The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota, of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a recruitment notification for various posts. The application process has begun on the official website apps.shar.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online until November 14, 2025. ISRO is the premier space agency of the Government of India, responsible for the development of space technology and research activities in the country.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

The educational qualification for this recruitment has been set according to different posts. Candidates must possess one of the following qualifications: B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. Engineering, Diploma (Engineering/Chemical/Nursing etc.), ITI or 10th Pass (SSLC/SSC), B.A./B.Sc./Graduation or equivalent degree.
Regarding the age limit, as of November 14, 2025, candidates must be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 35 years old. Candidates from reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

Recruitment for These Posts



























































Post NameVacancies
Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’23
Technical Assistant28
Scientific Assistant3
Library Assistant ‘A’1
Radiographer ‘A’1
Technician ‘B’70
Draftsman ‘B’2
Cook3
Fireman ‘A’6
Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’3
Nurse – B1
Total141

Salary and Selection Process

Selected candidates will be paid a salary ranging from ₹19,900 to ₹1,77,500 per month. This will be the basic pay, which will also include other allowances. The selection process involves several stages, including a written examination, skill test, document verification, and medical examination.

How to Apply

  • To apply, first visit the official website apps.shar.gov.in.
  • Go to the Career section and click on "Click Here to Apply" next to "SDSC SHAR/RMT/01/2025 dated 16.10.2025- View Advertisement".
  • Select the post for which you wish to apply.
  • Register by filling in your basic information and then log in.
  • Fill in all the details requested in the application form accurately.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • After submitting the form, keep a printout of the application for future reference.

Published on:

19 Oct 2025 02:19 pm

