NVS Recruitment 2025: Over 150 Lab Attendant Vacancies, Salary Exceeding ₹50,000

NVS Recruitment 2025: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced recruitment for a large number of non-teaching positions in various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. This presents a great opportunity for young individuals who have passed Class 10 and 12 and are preparing for government jobs. The online application process for NVS Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025 has commenced, and candidates can submit their application forms by visiting navodaya.gov.in. The application process for this recruitment begins on November 14, with the last date for application set as December 4.