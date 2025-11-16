NVS Recruitment 2025: Over 150 Lab Attendant Vacancies, Salary Exceeding ₹50,000

NVS Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)
NVS Recruitment 2025: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced recruitment for a large number of non-teaching positions in various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. This presents a great opportunity for young individuals who have passed Class 10 and 12 and are preparing for government jobs. The online application process for NVS Non-Teaching Recruitment 2025 has commenced, and candidates can submit their application forms by visiting navodaya.gov.in. The application process for this recruitment begins on November 14, with the last date for application set as December 4.
A total of 165 seats are to be filled through this recruitment. This includes 78 posts for General, 16 for EWS, 33 for OBC (NCL), 28 for SC, and 10 for ST. For more details regarding the recruitment, the notification can be referred to.
For the Lab Attendant post, candidates must have passed at least Class 10 from a recognised board and possess a certificate or diploma in a laboratory technique from a recognised institution. Additionally, candidates who have passed Class 12 from a Science stream are also eligible for this post. The maximum age limit has been set at 30 years. However, candidates from reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per government rules.
The selection process for the Lab Attendant post will be entirely based on the marks obtained in the Tier-2 examination. There will be no interview or skill test for this recruitment. Selected candidates will receive a basic salary ranging from ₹18,000 to ₹56,900 per month under Pay Level-1.
The application fee for candidates in the General, OBC, and EWS categories is ₹1700, while the fee for candidates in the SC, ST, PH, and Ex-Servicemen categories is ₹500.
The online application process begins with registration on the official website of CBSE. After completing the registration, candidates log in using the provided number and fill in all necessary details such as personal information, educational qualifications, category, address, and experience. Required documents are scanned and uploaded to the portal. Finally, after paying the application fee as per the chosen post, the form is submitted.
