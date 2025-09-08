Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Update

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released soon. Learn about the admit card download process, exam date, city, and shift details.

Bharat

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Sep 08, 2025

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 examination 2025. Through this examination, the commission will fill a total of 14,582 vacancies in Group-B and Group-C positions across various departments.

When will the exam be held?

The SSC CGL Tier-1 exam will be conducted between 12 September and 26 September 2025. Prior to the examination, the commission has already released intimation slips informing candidates of their exam centre city.

What will be included in the admit card?

The admit card will contain the candidate's name, exam date and shift, reporting time, exam city, and other necessary instructions. Carrying the admit card and a valid identity proof will be mandatory for entry to the examination centre.

How to download the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025

  • First, visit the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on 'Admit Cards' in the 'Quick Links' section on the homepage.
  • Enter your registration number and password on the login page.
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen after submission.
  • Download and print it.

Which positions will be recruited for?

This recruitment will fill several prestigious positions.

Assistant Section Officer in various departments

  • Income Tax Inspector
  • Central Excise Inspector
  • Preventive Officer
  • Examiner Inspector
  • Sub-Inspector, etc.

Selection Process

The CGL recruitment process will be in two tiers.

Tier-1 Examination: This will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) acting as a screening test.

Tier-2 Examination: This will be the final stage and may include subjects specific to the posts.

Candidates who successfully complete both stages will be appointed based on their merit and qualifications. Selected candidates will receive a pay scale ranging from ₹25,500 to ₹1,42,400.

Candidates are advised to regularly check ssc.gov.in for admit card updates and other information.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

08 Sept 2025 10:32 am

English News / Education News / SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Update
