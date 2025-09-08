SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Update

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 examination 2025. Through this examination, the commission will fill a total of 14,582 vacancies in Group-B and Group-C positions across various departments.
The SSC CGL Tier-1 exam will be conducted between 12 September and 26 September 2025. Prior to the examination, the commission has already released intimation slips informing candidates of their exam centre city.
The admit card will contain the candidate's name, exam date and shift, reporting time, exam city, and other necessary instructions. Carrying the admit card and a valid identity proof will be mandatory for entry to the examination centre.
This recruitment will fill several prestigious positions.
Assistant Section Officer in various departments
The CGL recruitment process will be in two tiers.
Tier-1 Examination: This will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) acting as a screening test.
Tier-2 Examination: This will be the final stage and may include subjects specific to the posts.
Candidates who successfully complete both stages will be appointed based on their merit and qualifications. Selected candidates will receive a pay scale ranging from ₹25,500 to ₹1,42,400.
Candidates are advised to regularly check ssc.gov.in for admit card updates and other information.