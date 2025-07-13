Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Kashish Kapoor's Home Burgled

Kashish Kapoor: Television actress and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor has reported a theft of ₹4.5 lakh in cash from her home in Andheri. Following the incident, the Amboli police registered an FIR on July 9th against her domestic help, Sachin Kumar Chaudhary, under Section 306 of the IPC, and launched an investigation. Kapoor had kept a total of ₹7 lakh in cash in her cupboard drawer to send money to her mother. On July 9th, she discovered that only ₹2.5 lakh remained, with ₹4.5 lakh missing.