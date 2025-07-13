13 July 2025,

Sunday

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Kashish Kapoor's Home Burgled

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor has reported a shocking theft of ₹4.5 lakh in cash from her home in Andheri.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 13, 2025

बिग बॉस 18 फेम कशिश कपूर के घर लाखों की चोरी, नौकर ने ही दिया धोखा, FIR दर्ज
(Photo Source: Kashish Kapoor X)

Kashish Kapoor: Television actress and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor has reported a theft of ₹4.5 lakh in cash from her home in Andheri. Following the incident, the Amboli police registered an FIR on July 9th against her domestic help, Sachin Kumar Chaudhary, under Section 306 of the IPC, and launched an investigation. Kapoor had kept a total of ₹7 lakh in cash in her cupboard drawer to send money to her mother. On July 9th, she discovered that only ₹2.5 lakh remained, with ₹4.5 lakh missing.

Lakhs Stolen from Kapoor's Home

Investigations revealed that Sachin Chaudhary had been working as a domestic help for Kapoor for the past five months, arriving daily at 11:30 AM and leaving at 1:00 PM. When questioned about the missing money, he panicked and fled with some cash. Kapoor filed a police complaint, prompting a special Crime Branch team to join the search for the accused.

Police Investigation and Interrogation Underway

Kapoor hails from Purnea, Bihar. She currently resides in New Ambivli Society, Azad Nagar, Veera Desai Road, Andheri. She has acted in several television shows and gained recognition through Bigg Boss.
Approximately ₹50,000 has been recovered, but the remaining amount is yet to be traced. The police are now trying to apprehend Sachin based on CCTV footage, technical investigation, and interrogation. Kapoor has also appealed to people to exercise caution, sharing information about the incident on social media.

Published on:

13 Jul 2025 01:05 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Kashish Kapoor's Home Burgled
