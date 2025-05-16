scriptFiring at Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal's Home | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Firing at Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal's Home

Police report that six to seven rounds were fired by unknown assailants outside his residence. Fortunately, no one was injured. Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

MumbaiMay 16, 2025 / 02:58 pm

Patrika Desk

Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal

पंजाबी म्यूजिक प्रोड्यूसर पिंकी धालीवाल के घर फायरिंग

Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal house: Well-known Punjabi music producer Pushpinder Dhaliwal, also known as Pinky Dhaliwal, narrowly escaped harm after his Mohali home was targeted in a shooting incident late Thursday night.

Police report that six to seven rounds were fired by unknown assailants outside his residence. Fortunately, no one was injured. Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.
According to a Hindustan Times report, Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans and DSP Prithvi Singh Chahal, along with the CIA staff, arrived at the scene. Following their investigation, they confirmed that Pinky Dhaliwal was at home during the incident. While the bullets hit the gate and outer walls of Dhaliwal’s house, the producer himself remained unharmed.
Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal house Firing

Police Investigating CCTV Footage

Police have revealed that two individuals on motorcycles carried out the attack, fleeing the scene after the shooting. A case has been registered against the assailants under relevant criminal sections by the Mullanpur police. The investigation is ongoing, including the examination of CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Police are confident that the two suspects will soon be apprehended.
Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal house Firing

Sunanda Sharma’s Previous Allegations Against Pinky Dhaliwal

It is worth noting that Pushpinder Dhaliwal, alias Pinky Dhaliwal, previously faced allegations of exploitation and humiliation from renowned Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma. Sharma claimed that Dhaliwal’s alleged abusive behaviour caused her significant financial losses, mental trauma, and reputational damage. Dhaliwal was arrested following these allegations but was later released by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

News / Entertainment / Firing at Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal's Home

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters

National News

Operation Keller: Six Militants Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounters

in 2 hours

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan for first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’ success, to address public

Special

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan for first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’ success, to address public

2 hours ago

Firing at Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal's Home

Entertainment

Firing at Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal's Home

in 4 hours

Lassa Fever Death Toll Reaches 138 in Nigeria

Miscellenous World

Lassa Fever Death Toll Reaches 138 in Nigeria

in 2 hours

Latest Entertainment

Firing at Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal's Home

Entertainment

Firing at Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal's Home

in 4 hours

Four-Year Research Culminates in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Reunion for Film on 'Father of Cinema'

Entertainment

Four-Year Research Culminates in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Reunion for Film on 'Father of Cinema'

20 hours ago

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

Entertainment

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

20 hours ago

Actor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’

Entertainment

Actor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.