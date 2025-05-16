Firing at Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal's Home

According to a Hindustan Times report, Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans and DSP Prithvi Singh Chahal, along with the CIA staff, arrived at the scene. Following their investigation, they confirmed that Pinky Dhaliwal was at home during the incident. While the bullets hit the gate and outer walls of Dhaliwal’s house, the producer himself remained unharmed.

Police Investigating CCTV Footage Police have revealed that two individuals on motorcycles carried out the attack, fleeing the scene after the shooting. A case has been registered against the assailants under relevant criminal sections by the Mullanpur police. The investigation is ongoing, including the examination of CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Police are confident that the two suspects will soon be apprehended.