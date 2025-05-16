Firing at Punjabi Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal's Home
Police report that six to seven rounds were fired by unknown assailants outside his residence. Fortunately, no one was injured. Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.
Music Producer Pinky Dhaliwal house: Well-known Punjabi music producer Pushpinder Dhaliwal, also known as Pinky Dhaliwal, narrowly escaped harm after his Mohali home was targeted in a shooting incident late Thursday night. Police report that six to seven rounds were fired by unknown assailants outside his residence. Fortunately, no one was injured. Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.
According to a Hindustan Times report, Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans and DSP Prithvi Singh Chahal, along with the CIA staff, arrived at the scene. Following their investigation, they confirmed that Pinky Dhaliwal was at home during the incident. While the bullets hit the gate and outer walls of Dhaliwal’s house, the producer himself remained unharmed.
Police Investigating CCTV Footage
Police have revealed that two individuals on motorcycles carried out the attack, fleeing the scene after the shooting. A case has been registered against the assailants under relevant criminal sections by the Mullanpur police. The investigation is ongoing, including the examination of CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Police are confident that the two suspects will soon be apprehended.
Sunanda Sharma’s Previous Allegations Against Pinky Dhaliwal
It is worth noting that Pushpinder Dhaliwal, alias Pinky Dhaliwal, previously faced allegations of exploitation and humiliation from renowned Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma. Sharma claimed that Dhaliwal’s alleged abusive behaviour caused her significant financial losses, mental trauma, and reputational damage. Dhaliwal was arrested following these allegations but was later released by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.