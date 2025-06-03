Karnataka High Court Reprimands Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan Sought Security for Screening Kamal Haasan had sought security for the screening of his upcoming film ‘Thug Life’. Responding to this, the bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna told Kamal Haasan during the hearing, “You want to profit from the people of Karnataka, and you also say you will not apologise. I also want to watch the film, but I am unable to watch it because of the controversy. If you don’t want to apologise, then leave it. Why do you want to release it here?”

“Cinema is made to make a profit, and why should the police provide security for your mistake? People are asking you to apologise. You have not denied making the statement; you have admitted to making the statement, and you say you will not apologise,” the court added.

Recently, Kamal Haasan sparked controversy by claiming that the Kannada language is derived from Tamil. He has refused to apologise despite widespread protests against him across the state. Haasan’s Lawyer: The Actor Did Not Insult the Language… The court, while rebuking the actor, said, “A statement can solve the problem, and you are not apologising. If you are not apologising, why are you releasing it in Karnataka?”

In response, Kamal Haasan’s lawyer stated that the actor did not insult the language and that he made the statement with affection. Meanwhile, officials from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and Industries have begun a meeting to decide on banning the release of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ in the state.

Commenting on Kamal Haasan’s issue, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra said on Tuesday, “The state government is not taking any stand in this regard. Kamal is a popular actor. His love for Tamil is understandable, but he cannot insult the Kannada language. It’s not too late yet; he should rectify his foolish behaviour and apologise to the people of Karnataka.”