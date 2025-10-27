Mouni Roy's 'Badmaash' Restaurant: Gulab Jamun for ₹400, Roti for ₹100… Full Menu Revealed

Mouni Roy's restaurant (Image: Patrika)
Mouni Roy Restaurant: Actress Mouni Roy, who made a direct entry into Bollywood from 'Naagin' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', is once again in the headlines. This time, it's not a video of hers but the menu of her restaurant that has gone viral. The name of her restaurant is as unique and grand as its menu. Gulab Jamun is priced above ₹400, while a single roti costs ₹100.
Mouni Roy is as fond of food, drink, and travel as she is of acting. She has opened her own restaurant, which she has named 'Badmaash'. Her restaurant offers authentic Indian cuisine along with a true Bollywood ambiance. The walls, ceilings, and even the lights of the restaurant are decorated with lush green plants and leaves, making 'Badmaash' even more attractive.
According to a report by 'Screen', some of the prices for popular dishes at Mouni Roy's Badmaash restaurant have been revealed. Most items on the menu are priced between ₹300 and ₹800. Meanwhile, Shahi Tukda and Gulab Jamun are reportedly priced at ₹410. The restaurant also serves Avocado Bhel, which costs ₹400, and a roti is priced at ₹100. Kanda Bhajiya is priced at ₹355, and prawn dishes cost around ₹795.
Mouni Roy told Indian Retailer.com, "I love avocado and Jhalmuri, so we created Avocado Bhel, and the bhel is priced at ₹400, and the roti is priced at ₹100."
At Mouni's 'Badmaash' restaurant, Masala Peanut, Masala Papad, Crispy Corn, and Sev Puri are priced at ₹295. Among the breads, Tandoori Roti is available for ₹105, Naan for ₹115, and Amritsari Kulcha for ₹145. Finally, Mouni Roy has revealed what everyone was waiting for. The actress has explained the reason behind opening this restaurant.
Mouni Roy said, "I love Indian food. Whenever I travel for work, I always look for Indian restaurants. It's connected to me. I genuinely feel that we lack good Indian restaurants, especially in Bengaluru and Mumbai, so having something like 'Badmaash' was a fantastic opportunity."
Mouni Roy further added, "Whenever I used to go somewhere, I would always sit in a cafe with my book, coffee, and croissant. That's what gave me the idea to open my own cafe, but because of my husband and his best friends, I got the opportunity to open a restaurant, so I accepted it immediately."
In terms of films, Mouni was last seen in 'Pathaan'. Before that, she also appeared in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva' (2022). In this film, she played the villainous character of Junoon alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
