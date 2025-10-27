Mouni Roy's 'Badmaash' Restaurant: Gulab Jamun for ₹400, Roti for ₹100… Full Menu Revealed

Mouni Roy Restaurant: Actress Mouni Roy, who made a direct entry into Bollywood from 'Naagin' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', is once again in the headlines. This time, it's not a video of hers but the menu of her restaurant that has gone viral. The name of her restaurant is as unique and grand as its menu. Gulab Jamun is priced above ₹400, while a single roti costs ₹100.