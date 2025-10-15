Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gonda

Major crackdown before Diwali: Unlicensed unit making adulterated chhena, goods worth ₹7.76 lakh destroyed

The Food Safety Department in Gonda took significant action before Diwali, raiding a dairy unit. 5970 kg of contaminated paneer was recovered from the establishment, which was operating without a license. It was destroyed on the spot.

less than 1 minute read

Gonda

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Gonda

A campaign is underway to curb adulterated food items in view of the Diwali festival. The Food Safety Department in Gonda district took significant action. Under the direction of the Assistant Commissioner (Food), a team led by the Chief Food Safety Officer, along with Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vishwamitra Singh, raided the village of Akouni Poore Darauli in the Umri Begumganj police station area.

During the raid, it was discovered that chhena and paneer were being prepared without a license at a food establishment. Approximately 5970 kg of chhena, found to be contaminated, foul-smelling, and infested with insects, was recovered from the spot. This was destroyed immediately.

The value of the recovered adulterated chhena has been estimated at around ₹7.76 lakh. The food team collected two samples of chhena sweets, one adulterant, and samples of milk and paneer for testing. The team included Food Safety Officers Dr. Sanjay Singh, Pramod Kumar, Santosh Kumar, and Ankur Mishra. The officials issued a stern warning to the food trader, Shivcharan, son of Jhagru, and immediately shut down the unlicensed business. Food Safety Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh stated that raids are continuously being conducted to prevent adulterated food items. Any compromise with people's health will not be tolerated.

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 03:24 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Gonda / Major crackdown before Diwali: Unlicensed unit making adulterated chhena, goods worth ₹7.76 lakh destroyed

