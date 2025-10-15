Major crackdown before Diwali: Unlicensed unit making adulterated chhena, goods worth ₹7.76 lakh destroyed

The value of the recovered adulterated chhena has been estimated at around ₹7.76 lakh. The food team collected two samples of chhena sweets, one adulterant, and samples of milk and paneer for testing. The team included Food Safety Officers Dr. Sanjay Singh, Pramod Kumar, Santosh Kumar, and Ankur Mishra. The officials issued a stern warning to the food trader, Shivcharan, son of Jhagru, and immediately shut down the unlicensed business. Food Safety Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh stated that raids are continuously being conducted to prevent adulterated food items. Any compromise with people's health will not be tolerated.