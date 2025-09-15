Connections to be cut, ₹12.56 lakh monthly saving in electricity bill

The Nagar Nigam had not paid its electricity bill of approximately ₹96 crore for March 2024. Consequently, ₹9-10 crore is deducted from the corporation's monthly allocation of ₹15 crore from the urban administration. This leaves only ₹4-5 crore for toll compensation. An outstanding bill of ₹18 crore from March 2023 was settled by the corporation. The current situation is a result of the unpaid 2024 bill.