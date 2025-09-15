Connections to be cut, ₹12.56 lakh monthly saving in electricity bill

MP News: The Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation), burdened by a pending electricity bill of ₹96 crore, has finally decided to cut expenses. The corporation has resolved to reduce its high-tension (HT) connections. This will result in savings exceeding ₹12.56 lakh per month, amounting to ₹1,58,87,344 annually. Corporation officials state that these savings will be utilised for improving citizen amenities. The corporation is also conducting an energy audit, with tenders worth approximately ₹1 crore already issued.
The Nagar Nigam had not paid its electricity bill of approximately ₹96 crore for March 2024. Consequently, ₹9-10 crore is deducted from the corporation's monthly allocation of ₹15 crore from the urban administration. This leaves only ₹4-5 crore for toll compensation. An outstanding bill of ₹18 crore from March 2023 was settled by the corporation. The current situation is a result of the unpaid 2024 bill.
-Town Hall: ₹20,547; Mayor's Office: ₹2,390; Four MLD Plant, Laliapura: ₹700; 145/90 Sewer Plant: ₹52,901.8; 65 MLD, Lal Tipara: ₹26,278.55; 65 MLD, Tigra: ₹10,626. Total monthly savings: ₹1,13,443.35; Annual savings: ₹13,61,320.8.
-145 MLD Plant, Jalalpur: ₹3,59,047; 65 MLD, Lal Tipara: ₹2,82,025; Eight MLD Plant, Shatabdi Puram: ₹52,515; Four MLD Plant, Laliapura: ₹52,515; CBG Plant: ₹2,58,000; 145/90 MLD, PHE Colony: ₹2,06,400. Total monthly savings: ₹12,10,502; Annual savings: ₹1,45,26,024.
We are planning to reduce HT connections to cut down on electricity bills. Tenders have also been floated for an energy audit. HT connections will save over ₹12.5 lakh monthly and ₹1.5 crore annually. We are planning further measures. This amount will be used for development work. - Sanghpriya, Commissioner, Nagar Nigam
Nagar Nigam Ward-66
Corporation's Electricity Department-1370
PHE, Sewerage & Others-2315
Total Connections-3685
Approximate Monthly Bill- ₹9 crore