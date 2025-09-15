Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gwalior

Connections to be cut, ₹12.56 lakh monthly saving in electricity bill

In a year, the corporation will save ₹1,58,87,344.

Gwalior

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Image Source: Patrika

MP News: The Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation), burdened by a pending electricity bill of ₹96 crore, has finally decided to cut expenses. The corporation has resolved to reduce its high-tension (HT) connections. This will result in savings exceeding ₹12.56 lakh per month, amounting to ₹1,58,87,344 annually. Corporation officials state that these savings will be utilised for improving citizen amenities. The corporation is also conducting an energy audit, with tenders worth approximately ₹1 crore already issued.

The Nagar Nigam had not paid its electricity bill of approximately ₹96 crore for March 2024. Consequently, ₹9-10 crore is deducted from the corporation's monthly allocation of ₹15 crore from the urban administration. This leaves only ₹4-5 crore for toll compensation. An outstanding bill of ₹18 crore from March 2023 was settled by the corporation. The current situation is a result of the unpaid 2024 bill.

Monthly Electricity Savings

-Town Hall: ₹20,547; Mayor's Office: ₹2,390; Four MLD Plant, Laliapura: ₹700; 145/90 Sewer Plant: ₹52,901.8; 65 MLD, Lal Tipara: ₹26,278.55; 65 MLD, Tigra: ₹10,626. Total monthly savings: ₹1,13,443.35; Annual savings: ₹13,61,320.8.

-145 MLD Plant, Jalalpur: ₹3,59,047; 65 MLD, Lal Tipara: ₹2,82,025; Eight MLD Plant, Shatabdi Puram: ₹52,515; Four MLD Plant, Laliapura: ₹52,515; CBG Plant: ₹2,58,000; 145/90 MLD, PHE Colony: ₹2,06,400. Total monthly savings: ₹12,10,502; Annual savings: ₹1,45,26,024.

Funds to be Used for Development Projects

We are planning to reduce HT connections to cut down on electricity bills. Tenders have also been floated for an energy audit. HT connections will save over ₹12.5 lakh monthly and ₹1.5 crore annually. We are planning further measures. This amount will be used for development work. - Sanghpriya, Commissioner, Nagar Nigam

Also Note

Nagar Nigam Ward-66
Corporation's Electricity Department-1370
PHE, Sewerage & Others-2315
Total Connections-3685
Approximate Monthly Bill- ₹9 crore

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 04:17 pm

Published on: 15 Sept 2025 04:17 pm

Madhya Pradesh / Gwalior
