Alzheimer’s Risk: APOE4 Protein Disrupts Brain’s Immune System

APOE4 protein and Alzheimer's risk: Recently, in a study, scientists have found that a special type of protein, APOE4, can interfere with the brain's immune system.

JaipurNov 06, 2024 / 12:21 pm

Patrika Desk

APOE4 protein and Alzheimer's risk

APOE4 protein and Alzheimer’s risk

APOE4 protein and Alzheimer’s risk: Recently, in a study, scientists have found that a special type of protein, APOE4, can interfere with the brain’s immune system. This interference can play a crucial role in increasing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease (Alzheimer’s disease). Let’s understand how this protein affects the brain’s structure and function, and what potential treatment options may be available.

What is APOE4 and its effect on Microglia?

APOE4 is a type of protein that affects the brain’s immune cells, known as microglia. Microglia’s function is to protect the brain from harmful proteins and elements, but in the presence of APOE4, it can lose its normal functionality. This protein can make microglia harmful and increase the likelihood of Alzheimer’s disease (Alzheimer’s disease) development.

Study Method: Chimera Mouse Model

Scientists at the Gladstone Institute in the USA prepared a chimera mouse model for this study. In this model, not only was the human APOE gene added, but human neurons that produce APOE4 protein were also transplanted. This model helped understand how APOE4 affects the brain’s immune system.

How APOE4 Accumulates in the Brain with Amyloid and Tau?

Scientists found that as the mice aged, the accumulation of amyloid and tau proteins in their brains increased. These two proteins are considered key characteristics of Alzheimer’s and hinder the brain’s cognitive function. The team removed microglia from the mice’s brains using a special drug, and as a result, the level of amyloid and tau decreased significantly in mice with APOE4 neurons.

APOE4 and Microglia’s Joint Effect

The study’s findings suggest that APOE4 and microglia together can contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers found that when APOE4 and APOE3-containing human neurons are present, the number of pro-inflammatory molecules in microglia increases. This type of inflammation is also a characteristic of Alzheimer’s, which affects the brain’s cognitive function.

Potential Treatment: Reducing APOE4 Levels with Drugs

According to senior investigator Yadong Huang from Gladstone, drugs that reduce APOE4 levels or control microglia’s inflammatory activities may be helpful in treating Alzheimer’s. Researchers believe that these drugs can reduce the impact of APOE4 on the brain, providing protection against Alzheimer’s.
This study makes a significant contribution to understanding the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and its potential treatment. APOE4‘s effect on the brain’s immune system and its combination with microglia presents a complex scenario for Alzheimer’s.

