India's Rising Cancer Rates Linked to Alcohol Consumption: WHO Warning

WHO warns that excessive alcohol consumption is a leading cause of cancer in India. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that high consumption of alcohol and alcoholic beverages is the biggest reason for the rise in cancer cases in India.

BharatFeb 18, 2025 / 11:47 am

Patrika Desk

Cancer Awareness

Rising Cancer Cases in India: Excessive alcohol consumption is increasing the risk of cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) has described it as a toxic and addictive substance, categorised as a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). This is the same category that includes dangerous substances like tobacco and asbestos.

Cancer cases increasing in India

India is witnessing a rise in cancer cases, with increasing alcohol consumption emerging as a major contributing factor. According to a study published in The Lancet, in 2020, 62,100 new cancer cases in India were linked to alcohol.

Which Cancers are Caused by Alcohol?

Alcohol consumption can lead to over 20 types of cancer, prominently including:

Mouth and throat cancer

Oesophageal cancer

Stomach and intestinal cancer
Pancreatic cancer

Breast and prostate cancer

Liver cancer

How Does Alcohol Promote Cancer?

After entering the body, alcohol converts into acetaldehyde, which can damage DNA and proteins. Furthermore, alcohol hinders the absorption of essential nutrients like folate, vitamins A, C, D, and E, weakening the body’s immune system.

Expert Opinions

According to Dr. Puneet Garg (Vascular Interventional Radiologist, Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi), alcohol significantly increases the risk of cancer. It can particularly increase the risk of breast cancer in women and prostate cancer in men.
Dr. Taraprasad Tripathi (Assistant Professor, AIIMS Bhubaneswar) states that alcohol weakens the body’s natural immune system, making it less effective in fighting cancer cells.

Alcohol and Cancer: Recognize the Symptoms

Early detection of cancer can make treatment possible. Some symptoms to watch out for:
Mouth and throat cancer: Sore throat, difficulty swallowing, unexplained bleeding.

Liver cancer: Abdominal swelling, jaundice, sudden weight loss.

Breast cancer: Breast lumps, abnormal discharge, skin pitting.

Experts say that no amount of alcohol is safe. Reducing or eliminating its consumption can help prevent cancer. Regular health check-ups and a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of cancer.
There is a direct link between alcohol and cancer, ignoring which can prove dangerous. It is essential to be vigilant in time so that we can protect the health of ourselves and our families.
IANS

