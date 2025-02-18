India's Rising Cancer Rates Linked to Alcohol Consumption: WHO Warning

Cancer cases increasing in India India is witnessing a rise in cancer cases, with increasing alcohol consumption emerging as a major contributing factor. According to a study published in The Lancet, in 2020, 62,100 new cancer cases in India were linked to alcohol.

Which Cancers are Caused by Alcohol? Alcohol consumption can lead to over 20 types of cancer, prominently including: – Mouth and throat cancer – Oesophageal cancer – Stomach and intestinal cancer

– Pancreatic cancer – Breast and prostate cancer – Liver cancer How Does Alcohol Promote Cancer? After entering the body, alcohol converts into acetaldehyde, which can damage DNA and proteins. Furthermore, alcohol hinders the absorption of essential nutrients like folate, vitamins A, C, D, and E, weakening the body’s immune system.

Expert Opinions According to Dr. Puneet Garg (Vascular Interventional Radiologist, Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi), alcohol significantly increases the risk of cancer. It can particularly increase the risk of breast cancer in women and prostate cancer in men.

Dr. Taraprasad Tripathi (Assistant Professor, AIIMS Bhubaneswar) states that alcohol weakens the body’s natural immune system, making it less effective in fighting cancer cells. Alcohol and Cancer: Recognize the Symptoms Early detection of cancer can make treatment possible. Some symptoms to watch out for:

Mouth and throat cancer: Sore throat, difficulty swallowing, unexplained bleeding. Liver cancer: Abdominal swelling, jaundice, sudden weight loss. Breast cancer: Breast lumps, abnormal discharge, skin pitting. Experts say that no amount of alcohol is safe. Reducing or eliminating its consumption can help prevent cancer. Regular health check-ups and a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of cancer.

There is a direct link between alcohol and cancer, ignoring which can prove dangerous. It is essential to be vigilant in time so that we can protect the health of ourselves and our families.

IANS