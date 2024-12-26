scriptLung Disease Diagnosis Simplified: Scientists Develop Real-Time Transplant Monitoring Technique | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Lung Disease Diagnosis Simplified: Scientists Develop Real-Time Transplant Monitoring Technique

A team of scientists has developed a novel method for scanning lungs. This method will be able to observe, in real-time, whether transplanted lungs are functioning correctly.

New DelhiDec 26, 2024 / 09:42 am

Patrika Desk

Diagnosing Lung Diseases Made Easier with Cutting-Edge Technology

Diagnosing Lung Diseases Made Easier with Cutting-Edge Technology

Lung Diseases: Scientists have achieved a significant breakthrough in the diagnosis and management of lung diseases by developing a novel scanning method capable of real-time assessment of lung function. This technique is particularly useful in evaluating the functionality of transplanted lungs.

Lung Diseases: Benefits for Asthma and COPD Patients

Researchers at Newcastle University, UK, have demonstrated, using this method, how air moves through the lungs of patients with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and those who have undergone lung transplants. This method helps determine the precise status of lung ventilation.
This unique scanning method utilises a special gas called perfluoropropane. Patients safely inhale this gas, and an MRI scanner tracks its distribution within the lungs. This technology also reveals which parts of the lungs are improving after treatment.

Detecting Changes Before Blowing Tests

Professor Andrew Fisher of Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Newcastle University states, “This new scanning technique can detect changes in the lungs that are not visible through conventional blowing tests. This allows for earlier treatment initiation, thereby preventing further lung damage.”

Precise Assessment of Ventilation

According to the project lead, Professor Pete Threlfall, this technique accurately assesses lung ventilation. It aids not only in disease diagnosis but also in measuring treatment efficacy.

Researchers suggest that this scanning technique could be extensively used in the future for lung transplantation and the clinical management of other lung-related diseases. This method has the potential to significantly impact patients’ health.
This study has been published in the prestigious scientific journals Radiology and JHLT Open, raising new hopes in the medical field.

News / Health / Lung Disease Diagnosis Simplified: Scientists Develop Real-Time Transplant Monitoring Technique

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Kohli-Konstas Boxing Day Test Sledging Incident

Sports

Kohli-Konstas Boxing Day Test Sledging Incident

in 3 hours

Jammu and Kashmir: Rs 3.04 Crore for CM’s New Vehicle Fleet

National News

Jammu and Kashmir: Rs 3.04 Crore for CM’s New Vehicle Fleet

in 4 hours

Lung Disease Diagnosis Simplified: Scientists Develop Real-Time Transplant Monitoring Technique

Health

Lung Disease Diagnosis Simplified: Scientists Develop Real-Time Transplant Monitoring Technique

in 4 hours

CA Final Result: CA exam results to be announced today, check on icai.org

Results

CA Final Result: CA exam results to be announced today, check on icai.org

in 4 hours

Latest Health

Boost Heart & Brain Health This Winter: Eat Cashews

Health

Boost Heart & Brain Health This Winter: Eat Cashews

2 days ago

7 Ways to Eat Almonds for Peak Calcium and Health Benefits

Health

7 Ways to Eat Almonds for Peak Calcium and Health Benefits

3 days ago

Air pollution: rising sore throats and respiratory irritation reveal health crisis

Health

Air pollution: rising sore throats and respiratory irritation reveal health crisis

6 days ago

Dates: A Superfood – The Optimal Time to Reap Maximum Benefits

Diet Fitness

Dates: A Superfood – The Optimal Time to Reap Maximum Benefits

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.