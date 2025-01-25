Naturally Control Cholesterol: Incorporate These 4 Daily Habits

Ways to Control Cholesterol: Naturally Controls Cholesterol Eat a Healthy Breakfast: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Consume a healthy and nutritious breakfast, such as oatmeal, porridge, or fruit. Avoid parathas (Indian flatbread) or fried foods for breakfast.

Exercise: If you are concerned about rising cholesterol, incorporate daily exercise into your routine. This improves overall health and helps regulate cholesterol levels. Aim for 30 minutes of walking, jogging, or yoga daily. Drink Plenty of Water: Drinking water upon waking can help control bad cholesterol. It improves blood circulation, aiding in cholesterol reduction. Adequate water intake is recommended for better blood flow.

Avoid Smoking: To control cholesterol levels, avoid alcohol and smoking. Consumption of these substances can exacerbate the problem. Stay away from saturated fats and processed foods. Symptoms of High Cholesterol High cholesterol often presents with no noticeable symptoms. However, elevated bad cholesterol can lead to high blood pressure and weight gain. To prevent complications, it’s recommended to check cholesterol levels at least once every five years. More frequent checks are advised if there is a family history of high cholesterol.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate or self-treat but to consult an expert or doctor in the relevant medical field for any medication, treatment, or prescription.