scriptNaturally Control Cholesterol: Incorporate These 4 Daily Habits | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Naturally Control Cholesterol: Incorporate These 4 Daily Habits

An unhealthy diet makes controlling cholesterol challenging, and failing to address it in time can increase the risk of heart disease. Discover simple ways to manage cholesterol effectively.

New DelhiJan 25, 2025 / 03:12 pm

Patrika Desk

Naturally Controls Cholesterol

Naturally Controls Cholesterol

Naturally Controls Cholesterol: High cholesterol increases the risk of heart disease. Controlling bad cholesterol is crucial; uncontrolled levels lead to increased heart problems. Lack of exercise and poor diet are considered major causes of high cholesterol. This article discusses three ways to naturally lower your cholesterol levels.

Ways to Control Cholesterol: Naturally Controls Cholesterol

Eat a Healthy Breakfast: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Consume a healthy and nutritious breakfast, such as oatmeal, porridge, or fruit. Avoid parathas (Indian flatbread) or fried foods for breakfast.
Exercise: If you are concerned about rising cholesterol, incorporate daily exercise into your routine. This improves overall health and helps regulate cholesterol levels. Aim for 30 minutes of walking, jogging, or yoga daily.

Drink Plenty of Water: Drinking water upon waking can help control bad cholesterol. It improves blood circulation, aiding in cholesterol reduction. Adequate water intake is recommended for better blood flow.
Avoid Smoking: To control cholesterol levels, avoid alcohol and smoking. Consumption of these substances can exacerbate the problem. Stay away from saturated fats and processed foods.

Symptoms of High Cholesterol

High cholesterol often presents with no noticeable symptoms. However, elevated bad cholesterol can lead to high blood pressure and weight gain. To prevent complications, it’s recommended to check cholesterol levels at least once every five years. More frequent checks are advised if there is a family history of high cholesterol.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article aims to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to self-medicate or self-treat but to consult an expert or doctor in the relevant medical field for any medication, treatment, or prescription.

News / Health / Naturally Control Cholesterol: Incorporate These 4 Daily Habits

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

CBI Raids Across 7 States in Rs 350 Crore Scam

Special

CBI Raids Across 7 States in Rs 350 Crore Scam

2 hours ago

Diplomats of 73 nations to experience Maha Kumbh 2025

National News

Diplomats of 73 nations to experience Maha Kumbh 2025

1 hour ago

Police raid on Company Bagh: Two women arrested in sex trade crackdown in Alwar

Crime

Police raid on Company Bagh: Two women arrested in sex trade crackdown in Alwar

in 26 minutes

Fact Check: This Is Not the Lady Teacher from the Viral Rajasthan Video

National News

Fact Check: This Is Not the Lady Teacher from the Viral Rajasthan Video

in 3 hours

Latest Health

Naturally Control Cholesterol: Incorporate These 4 Daily Habits

Health

Naturally Control Cholesterol: Incorporate These 4 Daily Habits

in 4 hours

Prevent Diabetes: Adopt These Simple Lifestyle Changes

Health

Prevent Diabetes: Adopt These Simple Lifestyle Changes

in 4 hours

Alia Bhatt's Nutritionist Shares Diabetes Control Tips

Health

Alia Bhatt's Nutritionist Shares Diabetes Control Tips

15 hours ago

5 Signs Your Digestive System Isn't Working Properly

Health

5 Signs Your Digestive System Isn't Working Properly

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.