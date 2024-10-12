scriptRespiratory Syncytial Virus: Uncovering the Mystery of Severe Cases in Children | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Uncovering the Mystery of Severe Cases in Children

Recently, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital have identified some important signs associated with severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children.

JaipurOct 12, 2024 / 05:44 pm

Patrika Desk

Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Severe Cases in Children

Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Severe Cases in Children

Recently, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital have identified some important signs associated with severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children. This virus is a leading cause of respiratory complications in young children, resulting in thousands of hospitalizations every year.

The Role of Natural Killer (NK) Cells

Research has found that children with severe RSV cases have an increased number of natural killer (NK) cells in their airways. These cells play a crucial role in responding to viral infections, but they can also exacerbate lung inflammation.
According to Melody J. Duval of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, “Our findings align with some COVID-19 studies, which have also found that patients with severe symptoms have a higher number of NK cells in their airways.”

Study Objectives and Significance

This study focuses on understanding the underlying causes of severe disease, which could help identify new treatment targets in the future. Researchers have also found that children with severe illness have a higher number of NK cells, whereas healthy children have fewer of these cells.

RSV Symptoms and Treatment Options

Respiratory Syncytial Virus infections can cause symptoms such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Currently, doctors can provide supportive care to severely ill children, while vaccines are available for children under 19 months, adults over 60 years, and pregnant women.

Future Direction

The results of this study suggest that NK cells may be linked to severe viral diseases, requiring further investigation. This study is a crucial step towards exploring new possibilities for treating Respiratory Syncytial Virus related illnesses.
This study has provided a new perspective on understanding the impact of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which could help doctors manage severe symptoms in children.

News / Health / Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Uncovering the Mystery of Severe Cases in Children

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

CG Education: Hemchand Yadav University Will Help Economically Weaker Students

Education News

CG Education: Hemchand Yadav University Will Help Economically Weaker Students

in 45 minutes

Funding of Madrasas Stopped: Rights of Children Studying

National News

Funding of Madrasas Stopped: Rights of Children Studying

in 1 hour

Congress Alert in Maharashtra After Defeat in Haryana: Preparing Strategy for Assembly Election

National News

Congress Alert in Maharashtra After Defeat in Haryana: Preparing Strategy for Assembly Election

in 1 hour

‘Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on October 17, PM Modi to attend’

National News

‘Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on October 17, PM Modi to attend’

in 3 hours

Latest Health

Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Uncovering the Mystery of Severe Cases in Children

Health

Respiratory Syncytial Virus: Uncovering the Mystery of Severe Cases in Children

in 4 hours

Mouth Cancer Cases in India are the Highest, the Growing Threat of Smokeless Tobacco

Disease and Conditions

Mouth Cancer Cases in India are the Highest, the Growing Threat of Smokeless Tobacco

in 4 hours

Instant Migraine Relief: Get Instant Relief from Severe Migraines with These Simple Remedies

Health

Instant Migraine Relief: Get Instant Relief from Severe Migraines with These Simple Remedies

23 hours ago

Health Benefits: Milk and Jaggery

Health

Health Benefits: Milk and Jaggery

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.